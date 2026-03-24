Cox Farms Strengthens Leadership Team with Hiring of Chief Financial Officer

Lee Quackenbush to help guide the company's continued growth and reinforce the company's position as the largest greenhouse operator in North America

ATLANTA, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Farms, a leader in indoor agriculture and the largest greenhouse operator in North America, today announced that Lee Quackenbush has been named chief financial officer. Quackenbush brings more than two decades of finance leadership experience across consumer goods, retail and manufacturing, with a record of driving transformation, strengthening profitability and building high-performing teams.

Lee Quackenbush, Chief Financial Officer, Cox Farms

With the addition of Quackenbush, Cox Farms strengthens its senior leadership team focused on sharpening the company's strategy, strengthening operations and delivering at scale for retail and food service customers across North America. In this role, Quackenbush will oversee the global finance organization and help guide the company's continued growth and investment in greenhouse-grown produce across North America.

"Over the past year, I've been deliberate about the team we're building at Cox Farms and Lee is exactly the kind of leader we needed to complete it," said Cox Farms President Steve Bradley. "His deep financial expertise will support our efforts to expand greenhouse agriculture and build a more resilient produce supply chain across North America."

Most recently, Quackenbush led the Value Creation program at Mars, supporting the company's $36 billion acquisition of Kellanova, one of the largest transactions in the consumer goods industry. He previously served as vice president and CFO of Mars Retail Group, leading finance, controllership, procurement and ERP functions across omnichannel retail and manufacturing operations.

"What drew me to Cox Farms was the clarity of the mission and the strength of the team Steve has built," said Quackenbush. "This business has the scale, infrastructure and customer relationships to reshape and define how North America sources its produce. I'm here to help ensure the financial engine matches that ambition."

Visit CoxFarms.com to learn more about greenhouse grown produce.

About Cox Farms

Cox Farms is redefining farming and setting the global standard in growing a safe, secure, and responsible food supply capable of feeding a growing population, regardless of calendar or climate. Through its multinational network of indoor farms and consumer brands, including BrightFarms and Mucci Farms, Cox Farms is the largest greenhouse operator in North America with a workforce of more than 2,500 dedicated employees. Cox Farms is future-proofing the world of produce with clean, flavorful products serving the biggest names in retail and food service. Owned by Cox Enterprises, a multi-generational family-owned business, Cox Farms represents the company's commitment to improving the planet and elevating human health. Learn more at CoxFarms.com.

SOURCE Cox Farms