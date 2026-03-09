Cox Fleet Brings Unified Uptime Strategy to the ATA's Annual TMC Meeting in Nashville

ATLANTA, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Fleet, a Cox Automotive brand, will exhibit at the ATA's Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Meeting in Nashville, March 16-18. This marks the first time the company will attend TMC as a unified organization after officially bringing Fleet Services and FleetNet America together earlier this year.

"At last year's TMC event, we heard a clear message from customers: they wanted a fleet partner with integrated solutions," said Patrick Brennan, SVP of Cox Fleet. "We listened, and we delivered Cox Fleet with our customers at the center. This is a full circle moment for us to proudly come back and showcase how we are removing friction, powering uptime and driving results so our customers can focus on their business."

One Partner, Built for Every Mile

Cox Fleet supports fleets of all sizes across the country with a comprehensive service model including scheduled maintenance, emergency roadside assistance, managed care, parts distribution, and equipment sales. Because of its unification, the organization can offer national scale with local accountability, combining

A marketplace of more than 65,000 service providers—performing services that range from towing, tire, glass, and other maintenance

More than 1,500+ expert Cox Fleet technicians providing direct, hands-on service

A 24/7/365 nationwide support team coordinating every service event

Northeast and Midwest Great Dane dealerships

Access to infleeting and defleeting via Cox Automotive's Manheim Auctions

Fueling all those capabilities for customers is access to data and investments in technology, particularly with AI and telematics.

"As our business continues to grow, we needed a partner that could support us at every level, from emergency roadside to scheduled maintenance—and that partner is Cox Fleet," said Mike Hertel, Director of Fleet Operations at SRS Distribution, a subsidiary of Home Depot. "We decided to go all-in with Cox Fleet because their integrated model helps us reduce downtime and improve service consistency across markets. Between their service provider network, in-house technicians and 24/7 support team, they can support our fleet in a way that allows us to stay focused on delivering for our customers."

Technology Driving the Future of Fleet

Cox Fleet entered 2026 with significant technological milestones that are reshaping how fleets handle maintenance and repair—and the momentum is only accelerating. Here are key milestones met and priorities to deliver on the promise of Cox Fleet:

Cox Fleet expanded its roadside network through the launch of white-label on-call services , now supporting nearly 100,000 customers and tens of thousands of service events—with a repeatable model that opens the door for even greater scale.





, now supporting nearly 100,000 customers and tens of thousands of service events—with a repeatable model that opens the door for even greater scale. The company onboarded its first fully integrated "One Cox Fleet" customer in 2025 , combining third-party network capabilities with first-party operations into a single, seamless experience—setting the stage for innovation in the fleet services industry.





, combining third-party network capabilities with first-party operations into a single, seamless experience—setting the stage for innovation in the fleet services industry. By investing in operational technology and AI, Cox Fleet delivers tangible customer value —shortening estimate cycle times by 80 percent, accelerating time to repair, improving uptime and keeping drivers moving.





—shortening estimate cycle times by 80 percent, accelerating time to repair, improving uptime and keeping drivers moving. AI-powered voice agents are now live , proactively communicating with drivers about service status and technician ETAs—with expanded AI capabilities across agent and billing workflows on the horizon.





, proactively communicating with drivers about service status and technician ETAs—with expanded AI capabilities across agent and billing workflows on the horizon. Cox Fleet is building a unified customer portal , consolidated invoices, and a single onboarding experience—bringing together the best of Cox Fleet's service provider network and technician operations in one platform.





, consolidated invoices, and a single onboarding experience—bringing together the best of Cox Fleet's service provider network and technician operations in one platform. Telematics Customer Pilot: Cox Fleet has begun to work with customers to provide remote triage and diagnostics. With a one-time, less than five-minute registration that connects Cox Fleet to client's existing telematics provider, Cox Fleet's system securely receives vehicle data before every job. The result for customers is reduced downtime, fewer parts and dry runs and a higher first-time fix rate. Interested fleet customers can register for the telematics pilot now by reaching out to their Cox Fleet representative.

"Looking ahead, we've built the technology roadmap for Cox Fleet to give customers greater visibility and faster service to improve their uptime, increase predictability and quality," said John Hensman, AVP of Product & Technology. "We are constantly listening, learning and problem solving to keep every truck moving more safely and efficiently across America."

Where to connect at TMC

Show attendees will be welcome to visit the booth (1811) during show hours on Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, March 18, where they can:

Get an overview of products, technology and solutions with in-booth demos—attendees can schedule individualized demos, as well, and sign up for the telematics pilot.

Experience voice agents and AI solutions in action.

Hear about the company's vision for the future.

For more information about Cox Fleet and its comprehensive fleet solutions, visit Coxfleetsolutions.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and Cox Fleet®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or CoxAutomotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

