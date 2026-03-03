Cox Interior Appoints Kendra Cichanski as Head of Sales

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Interior announces the appointment of Kendra Cichanski as Head of Sales. She will oversee sales strategy, revenue growth, and market expansion initiatives with nearly 50 sales reps across 10 United States territories.

Kendra Cichanski

Cichanski brings nearly two decades of senior sales leadership experience spanning custom millwork, cabinetry, interiors, and the multifamily sector. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Regent Cabinet Solutions . Previously, she held the same role at nobilia North America and spent nearly eight years leading the Multifamily Sales Division at Cabinetworks Group, where she built and scaled high-performing sales teams across multiple markets nationwide.

"Kendra's depth of experience and track record of building high-performing teams make her the ideal leader to guide our next stage of revenue growth," said Martin Reiter, owner of Cox Interior.

"Throughout her career Kendra has shown the ability to cultivate and grow a dynamic sales team. Her design background, industry knowledge, and charisma will make an immediate impact on our organization," Mark Reiter, owner of Cox Interior said in a statement.

Earlier in her career, Cichanski worked as an interior designer, giving her firsthand insight into client needs and the environments they create. This blend of design fluency and executive sales leadership provides a uniquely strong foundation for her role at Cox Interior.

Cox Interior senior leadership added Cichanski's experience in national sales management, forecasting, and strategic planning will be instrumental as Cox Interior sharpens its operational focus, expands its geographic footprint, and scales for sustained, long-term growth.

"This is a pivotal moment for Cox. The company has a legacy of craftsmanship and a reputation built on quality - strengths that truly matter in today's market," said Cichanski. "Stepping into this role now gives me the opportunity to build on that foundation, strengthen our go-to-market strategy, and elevate how we show up to customers, designers, and industry partners. The ability to combine my background in design with strategic sales leadership is genuinely exciting."

She also emphasized the broader opportunity she sees within the industry: "Many competitors are struggling; very few are selling full solutions that consider both construction and design. With increasing focus on value engineering, durability, and aesthetic flexibility, there is an unmet need for a partner who understands both the design intent and the installation realities. Cox is positioned perfectly to fill that gap."

About Cox Interior

Since 1983, Cox Interior has been at the forefront of custom millwork and interior solutions, serving clients across residential, multifamily, and commercial markets across the United States. The company is dedicated to delivering high-quality craftsmanship, strategic partnerships, and scalable solutions for builders across the regions we serve.

