Cox Introduced as Dalrada's Chief Engineering Officer

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) recently announced the appointment of Stuart Cox as Chief Engineering Officer. The move comes on the heels of the company's acquiring of Scotland-based low carbon, green energy company, Likido Limited.

As both the Chief Executive and Chief Technology Officer of Likido Limited, Cox brings award-winning and internationally-recognized expertise in engineering, heating, cooling, and renewables to the Dalrada team.

Additionally, with nearly 30 years of specialized experience in the fields of advanced mechanical processing, combustion systems, sustainable and renewable energy, and low carbon manufacturing, Cox has been at the forefront of the development of renewable energy systems featuring eco-friendly designs.

Cox has worked with global leaders in the pharmaceutical, nuclear enrichment, and fine chemical industries, and has collaborated with global companies including Schering-Plough, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and others. He holds a Higher National Certificate in Gas Utilization from Newham College in London, a Higher National Diploma in Gas Utilization from Oakland College in Hertfordshire, a Diploma in Management Studies from the University of Bedfordshire, and an Executive MBA from Cranfield University.

Dalrada's Chief Executive Officer, Brian Bonar, is pleased with the appointment, calling out Cox's outstanding resume and strong leadership abilities and adding, "Stuart will be a great asset to Dalrada. He has a lot of valuable experience and I have a lot of confidence in his abilities to help us move forward with our strategic goals."

"I'm excited to join Dalrada at a time when the company is expanding and developing cutting-edge products and advancing technology," said Cox. "I look forward to keeping the company's momentum going," he added.

Cox will be tasked with heading up engineering for all of Dalrada's development projects, including the heating and cooling of supercritical CO2 units. He'll also lead the engineering efforts for Dalrada's innovative extraction machine.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.

About Likido Limited

Likido is an international technology company, developing advanced solutions for the harvesting and recycling of energy. Using its novel heat pump systems (patent pending), Likido is revolutionizing the renewable energy sector with the provision of innovative modular process technologies to maximize the capture and reuse of thermal energy for integrated heating and cooling applications. With uses across industrial, commercial and residential sectors Likido seeks to provide cost savings and to minimize carbon emissions across supply chains. Likido's novel technologies enable the effective recovery and recycling of process energy, mitigating against climate change and enhancing quality of life through the provision of low-carbon heating and cooling systems. For more information, please visit www.likido.net.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

SOURCE Dalrada Financial Corp.

Related Links

http://www.dalrada.com

