Cox Media Group launches major expansion of digital streaming strategy utilizing Amagi

The award-winning media company has grown its digital offerings powered by Amagi by nearly three-fold, expanding how they distribute and monetize content

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Media Group ("CMG") today announced the expansion of its digital streaming strategy via a deal with Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV.

With the rise of CTV and streaming, CMG has chosen Amagi to power its streaming across connected TV, mobile, web, and distribution as CMG migrates, builds, and launches a major expansion of its free digital streaming strategy. The company's digital offerings have since grown to 30 linear streams, nearly three-fold within a period of three months. Each of CMG's 10 major markets now features a 24x7 Now Channel, a News Channel, and a market-specific Weather Channel. These channels include the capability to feature live breaking news at a moment's notice.



"CMG has always led the way, innovating across product, technology, and content. Now, with Amagi's best-in-class solutions, we've been able to take our streaming capabilities to the next level, fueling growth for the company," said Marian Pittman, Executive Vice President, Content, Product & Innovation of CMG. "Our collaboration with Amagi unlocks the potential to greatly expand our streaming footprint including our NOW Channels, News and Weather streams across CMG."

To power and distribute this growing array of digital channels, CMG leverages Amagi CLOUDPORT cloud playout service. With the ability to handle complex functions such as EPG ingestion, manipulation and formatting, CMG has now become a trusted reliable partner for distribution endpoints like Plex and Redbox. In addition, Amagi ADS PLUS ad sales service enables CMG to improve ad monetization by selling their inventory—increasing fill rates and reducing blank slates—to create better ad experiences and happier, more loyal viewers.

"We're excited to see a powerhouse media company like CMG expand further in their digital offerings, taking advantage of the tremendous opportunity that lies in CTV and streaming content," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. "As their technology partner, Amagi offers CMG the ability to scale their digital strategy quickly and cost-effectively to achieve unprecedented growth. We look forward to continuing to enhance CMG's streaming capabilities, boosting their reach and revenue with the very best cloud-based solutions."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetization. The company also has a state-of-the-art cloud broadcast operations center that can support 1000+ live linear channels. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media, and Warner Media, among others.



"Our comprehensive streaming strategy fuels growth for our business by using centralized programming, shared content, high-quality video, optimized ad breaks, and more. We needed a platform and partner that helps enable that strategy," said Mark Beck, Senior Vice President, and Chief Information Officer for CMG. "Amagi is the premiere, cloud-based technology partner with roots in broadcast television – so they understand our opportunities. In addition to integrating with our CMG app ecosystem, Amagi is certified to integrate with high-profile distribution partners such as Redbox, Plex and others. And while our immediate focus is on CMG's TV streaming business, the platform has also allowed us to quickly launch many of CMG's radio shows into the video streaming world, further extending our video business."

About Cox Media Group

CMG Media Corporation (d/b/a Cox Media Group) is an industry-leading media company with unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to viewers in the communities in which it serves. The company's operations primarily include 31 high-quality, market-leading television stations in 20 markets, 53 top-performing radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 11 markets and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG's portfolio includes primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. Additionally, the company also offers a full suite of national, regional, local and digital advertising services with CMG Local Solutions , CoxReps and Gamut . For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com .

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 650+ content brands, 800+ playout chains and over 2000 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

