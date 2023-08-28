Cox Mobile and Cox Internet Now Available at Discounted Rate When Combined

Cox customers can now save on their internet service when they add Cox Mobile.

ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox customers can save even more on their monthly internet bill when combined with Cox Mobile services. Today, the company announced the latest phase in their convergence plan – the ability for Cox customers to receive discounted monthly internet rates when combined with Cox Mobile.

Cox Internet plans now start at $55 per month for 250 Mbps when combined with Cox Mobile. Click here to determine which combined offers are available where you live.

"Helping our customers save money by combining their mobile and internet services underscores Cox's commitment to providing an affordable, connected experience," said Mark Lawson, executive vice president, chief marketing and sales officer of Cox Communications. "Our customers can continue to stay connected at home or on the go, with the speed and reliability they expect from their trusted connectivity provider."

Cox Mobile is exclusively available to Cox Internet customers in Cox markets nationwide. With unlimited talk and text and no term agreements, customers have access to two simple data plans designed with their needs and budget in mind – Pay As You Gig for $15 per month per Gig and Gig Unlimited for $45 per month. Customers also have access to a network with unbeatable 5G reliability, the ability to stay connected with Cox Internet at home, and access to more than 4 million Cox wifi hotspots.

Cox announced the company's long-term convergence plans earlier this year at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Customers interested in signing up or learning more about Cox Mobile can visit their nearest Cox retail store, go directly to www.cox.com/mobile, or give us a call at 1-800-234-3993.

About Cox Communications
Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber broadband networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox. 

