Cox Powertrain Selects Epicor ERP to Support Commercial Launch and Planned Global Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced that Cox Powertrain Limited has chosen its global enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution. Epicor ERP will be deployed in the cloud to support the manufacturer's first international product launch and accelerate its largescale global growth ambitions.

“We needed an ERP system that could support our current operations in the UK and US, ready for launch, but that could also scale rapidly with us in line with our global growth ambitions post-launch,” said Tony Ferrier, IT Director, Cox Powertrain Limited.

After ten years of intensive product development on its marine diesel engine, Cox Powertrain is evolving from pure research and development (R&D) to become a vendor with the ability to handle global transactions. In order to do this, the company identified a need for an ERP system that could support its current operations in the UK and US while providing the business with flexibility to grow in line with product demand.

Set for commercial launch of the highest power density diesel outboard engine ever developed, the CXO300, the business anticipates a substantial product demand. The outboard is garnering significant interest from military organisations around the world, who are legally required to phase out the use of gasoline-driven equipment in favour of diesel engines.

After an extensive and competitive evaluation process the decision was made to go with Epicor ERP. The key drivers behind this choice were scalability and cost. Competitive ERP vendors offered options that would be too costly and prohibit the business's growth. The lower total cost of ownership offered with Epicor ERP will support the growth as demand for the product increases.

Managed hosting was also a key driver. Tony Ferrier, IT director at Cox Powertrain said, "We opted to use Epicor Managed Services, to have everything hosted in the cloud and managed remotely for us. The turnaround to get Epicor ERP up and running was incredibly fast and pain free," added Ferrier. "We are a small business that's currently pre-revenue but based on where we want to be in the next few years, we didn't want to be implementing an ERP system that couldn't grow with us. With Epicor ERP being hosted in the cloud we can easily scale it to our needs. We look forward to really putting it through its paces when we enter full production."

Sabby Gill, executive vice president, International, Epicor Software commented, "The marine propulsion market hasn't seen this type of innovation for a long time. We're excited to be playing a critical role in getting Cox Powertrain fit for the much anticipated increase in sales when it opens its doors, and then supporting the business with the scalability and agility it needs as it establishes itself as a major global marine brand."

