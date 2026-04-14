Cox Science Center and Aquarium Announces the Judy and Leonard Lauder Hall of Science

A 75,000-Square-Foot Expansion Powered by an Additional $10 Million Naming Gift

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cox Science Center and Aquarium (CSCA) announced a $10 million gift from longtime Palm Beach residents and philanthropists Judy and the late Leonard Lauder, marking their second major investment in the organization's capital campaign.

The Lauder family's latest contribution builds on their initial $5 million gift announced in 2023 and advances the development of the 75,000-square-foot centerpiece of the CSCA expansion, The Judy and Leonard Lauder Hall of Science.

Judy and Leonard Lauder Hall of Science

"The Cox Science Center and Aquarium is such a dynamic and exciting place for children and people of all ages," said Judy Lauder. "Leonard and I were always so thrilled to be a part of it. With the naming of this new building, I feel enormous gratitude for all that the Cox Science Center has planned for future generations to learn about science in engaging and creative ways."

Expected to be completed by the end of 2027, the Hall of Science will feature four immersive galleries — an aquarium, a STEAM Studio, traveling exhibit hall, and digital exhibit gallery — alongside a café and four classrooms, all designed to inspire curiosity and deepen engagement for visitors of all ages.

Leonard Lauder, Chairman Emeritus of The Estée Lauder Companies, was widely recognized for his philanthropic leadership and commitment to education and the arts. Reflecting on his early experiences, Lauder once shared, "Stepping into a museum was like entering another world… I learned so much from those afternoons. Experiences like that can be life-changing and, equally important, fun!"

"Judy and Leonard Lauder's continued generosity is a testament to their remarkable commitment to our community. Their support has been a vital engine that allows us to scale our impact for all," said Howard Cox. "This gift enables and accelerates our core purpose: to fundamentally and sustainably change the lives of our youth by opening their minds to the wonders of science."

Located at 4801 Dreher Trail N West Palm Beach, FL 33405, and open during construction, the Cox Science Center and Aquarium inspires, engages, and educates our guest with an immersive journey that empowers them to embrace the promise of science. CSCA currently features immersive, educational exhibits, an outdoor science trail and more. The Cox Amphitheater hosts daily live science shows and special events. In 2021, CSCA launched a transformative capital expansion campaign. Construction began in May 2024 with completion expected in 2027. To learn more call 561.832.1988 or visit coxsciencecenter.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Slatkow & Husak Public Relations

Toni Ravelo-Hassinger

[email protected] or 561.278.0850

SOURCE Cox Science Center and Aquarium