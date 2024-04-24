COYUCHI FORTIFIES SUSTAINABILITY WITH ENHANCED 2ND HOME™ RENEWED PROGRAM

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury sustainable living leader, Coyuchi, cements its pioneering status with a significant expansion to their 2nd Home™ Renewed program. This customer-powered initiative empowers a new wave of living by offering pre-loved Coyuchi items a second life, diverting textiles from landfills and solidifying Coyuchi's unwavering commitment to a greener future.

2nd Home™ Renewed Product at Coyuchi Point Reyes

Since its inception, the 2nd Home™ Renewed program has diverted over 165,046 lbs of textile waste from landfills. Additionally, Coyuchi has repurposed and redistributed over 43,854 pounds of fabric, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in sustainable living. This innovative program established in 2017 continues to be the foundation for a more environmentally conscious future in the textile industry.

"Coyuchi's foundation rests upon a steadfast commitment to sustainability," affirms Marcus Chung, Chief Operations Officer at Coyuchi. "Through our partnership with Recurate, we seamlessly integrate 2nd Home™ Renewed into our primary e-commerce platform, not only enhancing the customer journey but also deepening our dedication to a circular business model."

Coyuchi meticulously conducts a six-stage certification process for every 2nd Home™ Take Back product, ensuring it meets the brand's renowned quality standards. Following cleaning, each product receives a 2nd Home™ label, providing customers with confidence in its certification. This rigorous procedure ensures adherence to the highest quality standards necessary for resale.

Facilitating a seamless shopping experience, Recurate's ResaleOS™ 2.0 platform integrates seamlessly into the brand's e-commerce structure. Devoted to helping customers find new homes for their loved Coyuchi products, 2nd Home™ Renewed is committed to seamlessly integrating eco-conscious practices into the customer's shopping journey. The Recurate team updates new inventory daily, simplifying the process for shoppers to discover the unique, storied pieces they desire.

By empowering customers to participate in a circular economy, this initiative breathes new life into pre-loved items while significantly reducing environmental impact. Together, Coyuchi and its customers redefine customer engagement with products, fostering a symbiotic relationship between the planet and its inhabitants.

To further drive growth and advance Coyuchi's mission, the brand is elated to welcome Vicky Grahan as Chief Digital Officer and Tina Fine as Creative Director. Their expertise in E-Commerce, Marketing, and brand building will bolster the efforts to effectively market Coyuchi's differentiated positioning as a luxury brand, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the industry's sustainability efforts.

Discover more about Coyuchi's circular initiatives at coyuchi.com/collections/renewed .

ABOUT COYUCHI

Since 1991, Coyuchi has had sustainability at its core. Inspired by the natural world for decades, it is honored in everything that has been crafted. From the raw power and beauty of nature to connecting people around the world, we have been a leader in crafting the finest, coastal-inspired organic home goods that include bedding, sheets, towels, apparel, and more for a luxurious, environmentally conscious home. Preserving natural performance in pure organic fiber, we source responsibly to promote a sense of well-being in creating a sustainable haven. As we enliven spaces with the restorative energy of the Earth, our products are made for a cleaner and safer planet for all.

ABOUT RECURATE

Recurate's ResaleOS™ gives brands ownership of their secondhand market via a custom, white label resale marketplace. Their modular approach to resale enables brands to create a circular ecosystem by integrating peer-to-peer, product trade-in, consignment, and other resale models. Recurate brands boost loyalty, customer LTV, and revenue by selling pre-loved products directly to their customers.

