Coyuchi Launches Its First Mattress, A Revolution in Sustainable Design and Luxurious Comfort

The Coyuchi Natural Restorative EcoMaterials Mattress aka The Natural REM Mattress, is made to order in the USA using premium, sustainably sourced materials. Certified organic cotton, wool, and Dunlop latex come together to deliver exceptional comfort, durability, and temperature regulation. The layer of 100% wool padding serves as a natural flame retardant, eliminating the need for harmful fire-proof additives and ensuring a safe and healthy sleep environment. Coyuchi's made-to-order model eliminates excess inventory and resources, cutting down on the item's impact on the planet—a core principle for the brand.

The Natural REM Mattress also reflects a deeper commitment to innovation by prioritizing eco-friendly design without compromising on comfort. For unparalleled support and motion isolation, the mattress features an advanced coil system with 2,420 individually pocketed coils in a Queen size. This dual-coil design ensures restful sleep for all sleep styles, whether you prefer your back, side, or stomach.

Priced competitively between $1,400 and $2,400, Coyuchi's mattress delivers exceptional value without sacrificing quality. A Queen mattress, at $2,000, provides a compelling alternative to higher-priced competitors, all while exceeding their standards for organic materials and premium craftsmanship.

The Coyuchi Natural REM Mattress fits seamlessly into existing bedroom setups so anyone can easily incorporate healthy, non-toxic sleep into their lifestyle. Its 11-inch profile provides versatile comfort with a design that accommodates standard sheets and bedding, including frames with or without box springs. The result is a mattress that adapts seamlessly to various lifestyles and spaces.

"At Coyuchi, we believe that luxury and sustainability can, and should, coexist," says Chief Digital Officer Vicky Grahan. "Our new mattress exemplifies this philosophy. We've created a product that prioritizes comfort and support while respecting the planet, offering a healthy sleep experience that's as thoughtful as it is restorative."

The mattress is crafted using organic and recyclable materials, eliminating blended fabrics and minimizing its environmental footprint. By creating a mattress that complements its existing line of organic sleep products, Coyuchi continues to meet the needs of consumers seeking luxurious, high-quality sleep solutions that align with their values.

"The average person spends one-third of their lives asleep, so it's important for us to know that the materials we're sleeping on are safe, natural, and chemical free," adds Grahan. "Customers can sleep soundly knowing that our mattress prioritizes organic materials for clean rest."

The Coyuchi Natural REM Mattress is available for purchase at coyuchi.com .

ABOUT COYUCHI:

Since 1991, Coyuchi has been connecting people to the restorative power of natural textiles through premium organic home goods by crafting luxurious, coastal, and vintage-inspired bedding, sheets, towels, apparel, and more for the quality-conscious home. Coyuchi sources the finest organic fibers globally, ensuring exceptional softness, durability, and craftsmanship, working with skilled artisans who weave each piece with care. Using 100% certified organic fibers, zero GMO seeds, and no synthetic fertilizers, chemicals, or pesticides, Coyuchi empowers circularity and effortless recycling and has created a market for luxury organic home goods before there was one. Coyuchi continues to innovate its products and business model to move the industry and the consumer toward sustainability at scale while helping farmers and craftspeople thrive through transparency and accountability without a stitch of compromise.

