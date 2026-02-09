Coyuchi Launches the Marin REM Mattress, Its Most Luxurious Sleep Yet

Elevated comfort meets organic design in the brand's newest mattress, crafted

with premium natural materials for the safest, healthiest sleep.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coyuchi, the makers of organic home goods that pioneer conscious luxury without compromise, announces its newest mattress: the Marin REM Mattress. This premium addition to the brand's sleep line combines natural materials with expert craftsmanship and elevated design for deeply restorative sleep. As Coyuchi marks its 35th anniversary, it continues to set the standard for luxury low-tox living.

Coyuchi Marin REM Mattress

A premium successor to Coyuchi's award-winning Natural REM Mattress launched in 2025, The Marin Restorative EcoMaterials Mattress (REM) further elevates the brand's sleep category. It's made to order in the USA using sustainably sourced, premium natural materials: GOTS certified organic cotton, organic New Zealand wool, and GOLS certified Dunlop latex. At 13 inches deep, the mattress offers two firmness levels for a customized experience. The Plush (4/10 on the firmness scale) features layers of soft latex for a contouring, cloud-like feel, while the Medium-Firm (6/10) combines dense latex layers for extra support. Naturally flame-resistant 100% wool padding meets flammability standards without the use of harmful chemicals.

"This launch expands our home collection to continue anticipating today's evolving sleep priorities," says Coyuchi President Vicky Grahan. "We know consumers are seeking more intentional and natural sleep experiences. This premium addition reflects our commitment to innovation, comfort, and conscious design."

Available in sizes from twin to Cal King and priced $2,800–$4,800, inclusive of white-glove delivery, optional mattress haul-away, and a 100-night risk-free trial with full refund make for a seamless experience. Designed for the place where we spend nearly a third of our lives, this launch reinforces Coyuchi's commitment to deliver the healthiest, most comfortable night's rest.

The Coyuchi Marin REM Mattress is available for purchase at coyuchi.com .

ABOUT COYUCHI:

Since 1991, Coyuchi has been redefining what it means to sleep well by crafting premium organic home goods designed for comfort, health, and longevity. Made with 100% certified organic natural fibers, Coyuchi is committed to eliminating the toxic materials commonly found in conventional textiles. A pioneer in the luxury organic category, Coyuchi continues to lead the industry by proving that non-toxic sleep is not a trend, but the foundation of truly restorative rest, without a stitch of compromise.

