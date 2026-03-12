Cozeware Kick Off "Spring Wishes" with Mega Discounts on Ductless ACs and Participates in TikTok Pop-Up Event in NYC

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring arrives, Cozeware, a leading innovator in home comfort and lifestyle solutions, are proud to announce the launch of their highly anticipated Spring Promotion. This campaign is specifically designed for its flagship ductless mini-split air conditioners—offering consumers the perfect opportunity to "Buy Now, Beat the Heat" with unprecedented savings, headlined by Cozeware's participation in an immersive TikTok Pop-Up event in the heart of New York City.

The Ultimate "Buy Now" Window

Cozeware x TikTok Spring Pop-Up

Cozeware is empowering consumers to upgrade their comfort with high-performance ductless AC systems without the seasonal price surge. March marks the definitive window to secure the year's best deals on its innovative line of cooling solutions. This brand-led initiative demonstrates Cozeware's commitment to delivering value by offering its most aggressive discounts of the year across its official website, Amazon, and TikTok Shop.

Experience the Cool: Cozeware x TikTok Live Pop-Up

For the first time, Cozeware is bringing its viral ductless AC series to life. The Cozeware x TikTok Offline Pop-Up will transform Union Square into an immersive cooling experience, inviting the public to see, feel, and win big.

Top-tier influencers will lead live "PK" challenges and product showcases. Attendees can experience Cozeware's cooling power firsthand and unlock exclusive rewards, including official shop incentives of up to $200.

Multi-Channel Spring Savings

TikTok Shop (Through March 31): Save over $80 on flagship models via "New Drop" pricing, TikTok subsidies, and fan coupons.

(Through March 31): Save over on flagship models via "New Drop" pricing, TikTok subsidies, and fan coupons. Official Website (March 11–25): Enjoy $50 OFF site-wide on all major cooling units.

(March 11–25): Enjoy site-wide on all major cooling units. Amazon Spring Sale (March 25 – 31): Following a 10-day warm-up starting March 15, Cozeware will feature its best-selling appliances with $60 OFF limited-time deals during the official 7-day core event.

Don't miss your chance to redefine your comfort this season. For the latest updates and exclusive offers, follow Cozeware on social media:

Website: cozeware.com

TikTok: cozeware

Amazon: COZEWARE

Instagram: @cozeware

Facebook: Cozeware

About Cozeware

At Cozeware, we believe comfort should come from smarter technology, cleaner air, and thoughtful design - not inflated prices. We build air systems that work seamlessly, efficiently, and beautifully from the moment you plug them in. No unnecessary frills. No empty promises. Just performance that speaks for itself.

We're not here to follow the industry's old playbook. We're rewriting it. Our engineers obsess over every airflow, every circuit, every material - because every breath matters. We design for real people, real spaces, and real comfort. This is our rebellion against outdated thinking. Against the notion that innovation should only serve the few.

Because air isn't a luxury. Comfort isn't a privilege.

SOURCE Cozeware