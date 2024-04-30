Cozy Comfort Company, LLC, Makers of The Comfy® Original Wearable Blanket, Announces Major Victory in Its Design Patent and Trademark Infringement Case

For the past four years, Cozy Comfort has steadfastly defended its intellectual property rights to The Comfy, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to innovation and protection.

PHOENIX, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cozy Comfort Company, LLC, proudly announces a significant legal victory, securing a win in its design patent and trademark infringement case for its renowned product, The Comfy®, the original wearable blanket. The federal jury returned a verdict on all of Cozy Comfort's claims totaling $18 million.

A case was brought against Cozy Comfort in federal court to invalidate its patents. Cozy Comfort countersued for design patents and trademark infringement.

"We are pleased with the jury's decision, which recognized and affirmed Cozy Comfort's rights," said Michael Speciale, Co-Founder of Cozy Comfort Company. "For the last four years, Cozy Comfort has fought to protect its intellectual property rights to The Comfy from being infringed by the plaintiffs in this case. And we are glad the jury returned a fair decision in our favor."

Cozy Comfort Company was co-founded by brothers Michael and Brian Speciale. The company exploded onto the marketplace after a debut on the popular television show Shark Tank, offering the world's first wearable blanket.

Having multiple design and utility patents for The Comfy demonstrates the company's long-standing commitment to innovation and protecting its unique ideas. Its intellectual properties are the foundation of the best-selling product line. The Comfy team vigilantly monitors any infringement and takes needed action to ensure the brand's and products' integrity in the market. Overseeing all distribution channels through licensed software is a proactive approach to identifying potential violations and unauthorized use.

Messner Reeves LLP, a full-service business and litigation firm, represented Cozy Comfort Company, LLC, in this noteworthy case. Specifically, Cozy Comfort was represented by intellectual property litigators Greg Sitrick, Isaac S. Crum and Sharif S. Ahmed of the firm's Arizona office.

About The Comfy® :

Cozy Comfort Company LLC is family-owned and operated by Michael Speciale--the creator of The Comfy®. Just a month after forming their company, The Comfy® was invited to make their pitch on ABC's Shark Tank. With only a prototype in hand they closed a deal with Barbara Corcoran and the rest is history. The Comfy® has been featured on The Today Show, Good Morning America, People, CNN, Yahoo, BuzzFeed, Business Insider, Inc., Scary Mommy, and more.

The Comfy® products are loved by everyone and are currently available online and have sold in retailers across the U.S., including Costco, Macy's, Kohls, Fred Meyer, Target, Sportsman Ski Haus, Al's Sporting Goods, Bob Wards, AAFES and online at QVC, Today's Shopping Choice, ECOM, Shopify, and The Paper Store. The Comfy® is a top seller internationally on Amazon in Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, and Australia, and holds a #1 seller spot on Amazon USA in its category.

