Cozy Corner Patio Announces Launch of New Luxury Collection Just in Time for Summer

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Colorado-based outdoor furniture company expands, they've just announced the launch of their new luxury category. Cozy Corner Patio provides exceptional quality outdoor furniture with elegant designs, posh seating and unbeatable customer service. Through continued research and attention to industry leads, the team set out to begin a luxury line of outdoor pieces that will add value, ambience, and style to any backyard.

The Cherokees - 7pc Outdoor Sofa Set The Truman- 12pc Outdoor Patio Furniture

With upgrades to ensure optimal comfort and relaxation, this collection was undoubtedly crafted with care and durability that will last for seasons to come. Their incorporation of ultra-deep and expanded seating with 7-inch-thick cushions make this their best category yet! When curating this line, the Cozy Corner team knew they wanted to bring a level of extravagance to people's patio. Each decision that went into the set, down to the royal sloped arm detail, was carefully included to create the ultimate luxury experience right in your home. Corner Patio co-founder Maria said, "They're hands-down the most comfortable set on the market."

In an effort to be one of the leading destinations for outdoor furniture, this grand collection was cultivated with intention to withstand any backyard mishaps. Unlike traditional outdoor teak wood used for many patio décor items, Cozy Corner elevated this launch to ensure a high-quality foundation. With vibrant aluminum frames, fully round HDPE wicker, and the use of Sunbrealla® upholstery, it's truly a renowned durable piece known for its ability to withstand any weather condition without fading or wilting.

This luxury line offers an incredible alternative to outdoor seating and entertainment by presenting a pleasent fit and sleek design. It's effective architectural design creates a seamless harmony between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Vibhas Sen, VP Marketing and Sales, says, "Whether customers are looking for a complete furniture set to host guests, or want to enjoy a full outdoor living in their backyard, this collection checks all the boxes for luxury, quality, and comfort for any space."

For more information on Cozy Corner and to stay up to date on their latest collections, go to https://www.cozycornerpatios.com/collections/luxury

