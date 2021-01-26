Cozy Corner Patios Distributes Over 23,000 Meals to Individuals in Need

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cozy Corner Patios, a patio furniture company based in Colorado, announced that it has distributed over 23,000 meals to those in need by partnering with Pledgeling Food Fund. Meal began distribution on May 5, 2020, as the Coronavirus reached a new peak and limited access to countless resources across the country.

The YellowStone - 7pc Sunbrella® Outdoor Sofa Set

Of the furniture brand's latest announcement, Cozy Corner Patio co-founder Maria said, "We felt it was important to make an effort to support the community through service and make a social impact amidst a particularly tough time for all residents of the colorful state."

Pledgeling Food Fund, a nonprofit based in Venice, California, has raised over $45,723 via 920 donations. With a stated mission to provide meals to individuals in need, the fund has donated to national organizations focused on child hunger in the past, including Feeding America.

Vibhas Sen, VP Marketing and Sales, also commented, "A strong and engaged community will lead to improved products, learning and innovation, as well as company growth."





Cozy Corner Patios's efforts to help those in need come as more than 8 million Americans slip underneath the poverty line, a consequence of the destructive Coronavirus pandemic.

Others can support the cause by visiting the company's website at https://www.cozycornerpatios.com/.

Donations for the Pledgeling Food Fund can be submitted at https://www.pledgeling.com/organizations/fund-0001/Pledgeling-Food-Fund.

About Cozy Corner Patios: Cozy Corner Patios, which calls Colorado home, is dedicated to producing some of the best quality patio furniture available in the United States. Utilizing exceptional quality, sophisticated and elegant designs, and reasonable pricing, the company strives to develop an innovative and out-of-the-box approach to conventional furniture.

The idea for Cozy Corner Patio was sparked when Maria, its founder, became frustrated by the limited patio furniture options available at local furniture stores, home improvement stores and big-box stores. From overpriced items to low-quality pieces, it seemed that there wasn't a suitable variety of furniture that offered reasonable prices with long-lasting durability. As such, Maria decided to take matters into her own hands by launching Cozy Corner Patios: a patio furniture supplier that boasts premier materials, stylish options and affordable pricing.

Visit https://www.cozycornerpatios.com/ to learn more about the company and support its vision.

Media Contact:

Vibhas Sen

Cozy Corner Patios

818-666-2523

[email protected]

SOURCE Cozy Corner Patios LLC

Related Links

https://www.cozycornerpatios.com/

