Cozy Corner Patios Launches Brand Featuring Affordable Outdoor Cushions Just in Time for Spring

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor furniture retailer Cozy Corner Patios (CCP) has announced the launch of its sister brand ZIPCushions. As CCP has expanded its reach in offering trendsetting and affordable outdoor furniture options, ZIPCushion's launch allows CCP product owners to further customise their furniture with elegantly styled cushions at a reasonable price.

JUST ABOUT ANY CUSHION CUSTOM MADE

"As people are spending more and more time outdoors, they should be able to do so comfortably and in style without a hefty price tag," said Maria M, CCP and ZipCushions' founder and owner. "With the addition of ZIPCushions to the CCP family, outdoor living enthusiasts can easily update their furniture's look with new cushions in quality fabrics featuring gorgeous colors and patterns, extending the beauty and longevity of their outdoor furniture."

The ZIPCushions site offers a personalised shopping experience, allowing buyers to customise their cushions to their preferences, delivering elegant one-of-a-kind options to outfit their outdoor spaces with. ZIPCushions also add a stylish touch to updating and refreshing cushions on exiting patio furniture, boats, and more.

"We are thrilled to launch ZIPCushions as part of the CCP family," said Vibhas Sen, VP of Marketing and Sales. "Our fully customisable shopping experience allows buyers to choose their cushions' colors, shapes, sizes, fabrics, and more, creating a truly personalised shopping experience. We are continually looking for ways to revolutionise the outdoor furniture experience, and ZIPCushions is the latest way we're doing that."

About ZIP Cushions

ZIP Cushions is an online retailer specialising in outdoor furniture cushions marked by exceptional quality and sophisticated design with a reasonable price tag. Driven by delivering outstanding customer experiences at every touchpoint, ZIPCushions gives customers the power to design their products to match their specifications, resulting in a one-of-a-kind outdoor décor solutions that are as beautiful as they are comfortable and long-lasting. To learn more, visit https://www.zipcushions.com/.

