Cozy Corner Patios Makes It to the Final of the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics and Integrity

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cozy Corner Patios, a Colorado-based outdoor furniture brand, has been selected as a finalist for this year's Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Awards for Ethics. BBB Torch Awards is held annually to recognize companies that display an outstanding level of ethics and integrity in business dealings. Organizations generating high value trust among their customers, employees, and communities are nominated for the finals before a winner is finally declared. Cozy Corner Patios, a five-year-old company, has made this inspiring achievement by making it to the final round of this prestigious and coveted award on its first try.

"We are honored to be recognized by BBB as a finalist for the Torch Awards. Values like trust, fairness, and integrity are deeply rooted in our ethos. Such values and core principles extend to all our customers and employees. I'm sure this honor will continue motivating us to exceed our customer's expectations and also achieve our organizational goals," said Priyesh Sanghvi, director at Cozy Corner Patios.

"I am thrilled that our team of hardworking individuals has made it to the final of this prestigious award. I feel they truly deserve this recognition. We've always cultivated a culture that values customer satisfaction and employee welfare. With community at the heart of our business, we try to create a better everyday living for all. This nomination will propel us to do more good work," added Maria M, co-founder of Cozy Corner Patios.

The Torch Awards are hosted by BBB's Great West and Pacific (BBBGW+P) division, which serves more than 200 million consumers. This award aims to highlight businesses that are trusted, societal role models. Winners will be announced through an online ceremony on October 27, 2022.

"The Torch Awards provides businesses the opportunity to be honored by one of the most recognized symbols of trust in the marketplace," said Tyler Andrew, President and CEO of BBBGW+P.

Cozy Corner Patios offer a wide range of high-quality, well-designed, and sophisticated outdoor patio furniture at fair prices. Crafted out of best-in-class materials, their design gives consumers the best of both luxury and comfort. They also have a sister brand called ZIPCushions that specializes in producing top-notch custom cushions for every seating type.

Media Contact Details

Name: Maria M

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 720-449-1124

SOURCE CozyCornerPatios.com