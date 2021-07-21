Cozy Corner Patios Offers a Complete Line of Outdoor Furnishings

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cozy Corner Patios has earned a reputation for elegantly designed, carefully constructed outdoor furniture priced to meet a wide range of budgets. With the launch of its sister brand, ZIPCushions, Cozy Corner now offers a complete line of outdoor furnishings and accessories, just in time for the height of summer. And they all ship free of charge.

Custom Outdoor Patio Cushions by ZIPCushions

Cozy Corner made its name with outdoor seating and dining sets designed in the US to match any décor, from the sleek minimalism of its aluminum designs to the warmth and enduring beauty of weather-resistant wicker. It grew to offer accessories ranging from outdoor rugs and pillows to a wide array of fire pits. Through ZIPCushions, it now allows homeowners to completely customize their outdoor furnishings in a huge variety of materials, coverings, and colors.

The company's VP of Marketing, Vibhas Sen, admits that the sheer range of options available to customers can be a bit daunting.

"Our website has gotten rave reviews from customers for its user-friendliness, but we offer so many options that some folks might need a hand. Speaking for myself, I always have a hard time picking the right color. That's why we offer chat-based advice from trained consultants throughout the ordering process.", said Maria, the Co-founder of Cozy Corner Patios.

Asked why Cozy Corner goes to such lengths to make buying outdoor furnishings so easy, Sen notes that its customers ought to be happy with their purchase the first time around. After all, the company's commitment to enduring design and solid craftsmanship means that their customers will enjoy their outdoor furnishings for years on end.

Rina, the co-founder quoted, "We build our furnishings for the long haul," she says, "If the sofa set we sell you is built to last a lifetime, we should get it right from the start."

To learn more about Cozy Corner Patios' comprehensive line of outdoor furnishings, please visit https://cozycornerpatios.com, or contact Vibhas Sen at 818-666-2524 or [email protected].

Based in Westminster, Colorado, Cozy Corner Patios and its sister brand, ZIPCusions, deliver outdoor furniture of uncompromising quality and timeless design. We believe in quality, service, and a long-term commitment to both our customers and our products. Our products are designed in the USA.

