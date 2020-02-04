Cozy Up in Softstar's New Merino Wool Moccasins

PHILOMATH, Ore., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wool has been gaining popularity in the footwear market in recent years due to its renewable and biodegradable nature. While many companies have tried their hand at offering wool shoes, the experienced shoemakers at Softstar Shoes are adding a unique handcrafted design to the mix. Softstar's newly launched Merino Zen Moccasin features 100% merino wool uppers and the roomiest toe box on the market to encourage natural foot movement.

(PRNewsfoto/Softstar Shoes) (PRNewsfoto/Softstar Shoes)

The materials Softstar uses to handcraft this moccasin are as mindfully chosen as the design. After spending over a year researching the best merino wool and wool producers available, Softstar has created this new shoe style with 100% merino wool sourced from Germany. The wool used on the Zen is also Oeko-Tex® certified—a Swiss certification that assures the human-ecological safety of textile products along all stages of production.

Merino wool is the gold standard in wool products, creating a softer and more flexible material that feels great against your skin. This natural fiber regulates temperature, wicks away sweat, and neutralizes any odors. The high level of quality also assures minimal stretching and pilling over time, making it a long-lasting and sustainable choice for footwear.

"What I love about the Zen is that it doesn't look like anything else on the market," says Softstar CEO Tricia Salcido. "The flowing lines, classy leather detailing, and exceptionally high-quality materials set it apart from the crowd."

Merino Zen Moccasins are available in adult sizes and feature a thin, grippy outer sole, making them suitable for indoor and light outdoor use. The moccasins retail for $125 and come in four merino wool colors—Charcoal, Mocha, Chai, and Serene Blue. As with all of Softstar's styles, they are handmade and hand-stitched at the company's Oregon workshop.

Please contact Softstar Shoes for more information or to request high-resolution photos or samples.

About Softstar Shoes:

Softstar has been designing and handcrafting minimal footwear since 1985. With an emphasis on high-quality, flexible materials that allow for natural movement, the company offers a range of styles for kids, youth and adults. All shoes are handmade in-house from responsibly sourced materials. They have a "barefoot" feel and zero-drop soles to encourage strong, healthy feet. Softstar ships worldwide from its workshop in Philomath, Oregon.

Contact:

Alison Brody

541-936-9300 ex401

233506@email4pr.com

Softstar Shoes

914 Main Street

Philomath, OR 97370

SOURCE Softstar Shoes