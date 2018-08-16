Cozystay to Leverage Blockchain Booking Protocol to Provide Secure, Instant Bookings for Vacation Rentals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cozystay, an online vacation property rental platform serving Chinese vacationers worldwide, is using blockchain to improve the security and overall experience of its customers on the platform.

"The vacation rental industry is plagued by a number of issues, from the pressure on hosts to provide instant booking before verifying guests, to double-booking rentals, security concerns, uncertainty around the legitimacy of reviews and delays or large fees on payment," said Galen Cheng, Founder and CEO of Cozystay.

Cozystay Holdings Inc.

Cozystay has over 60,000 users, 200,000 listings worldwide and offices in both Vancouver, Canada and Beijing, China. The company is on target to reach 1M listings by year end 2018 and has partnered with Singapore-based Share Everything Lab Pte. Ltd. (SEL) to develop the blockchain aspects of its platform.

"The booking protocol being developed by SEL will ensure security and transparency for hosts and guests because each user is verified by trusted members of the Cozystay community," added Cheng.

There is an overarching trend of lessening trust in institutions, and increased trust in individuals. Pew and Ipsos say that trust in institutions such as banks, governments, charities and the media, has hit an all-time low.

Despite the fact that popular vacation rental sites like AirBnB connect individuals with one another instead of pure institutional service providers, the platforms have faced criticism for their lack of transparency and centralized governance.

SEL's booking protocol addresses several of these issues while offering increased decentralization of the process. Firstly, it ensures that all individuals, hosts and reviews are verified and legitimate using Cozystay's "Know-Your-Member" validation process. This process requires that new users provide one or more government-issued pieces of ID and validate the information via phone call or video call with peer-reviewed, trusted members of the community.

"Sometimes, the best thing a company can do is get out of the way of its customers. Providing a mechanism of trust allows the community to develop in a positive way," added Cheng. "Many of the most popular vacation rental platforms on the market pressure their hosts to provide instant booking, which does not require approval from the host. This clearly can cause a plethora of issues, and mounting anxiety for hosts who may not be sure that their guest will be clean, safe and respectful."

In order for hosts and guests to qualify for instant booking, they must maintain a peer-rated four-star rating; these ratings are also verified and immutable using SEL's blockchain technology, providing yet another layer of trust for customers.

About Cozystay Holdings Inc.

Cozystay Holdings Inc. is a vacation rental platform targeting global Chinese vacationers. Incorporated in January, 2015, the company is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., with a sales and technical office in Beijing, China. Cozystay runs a subsidiary property management company, Cozy Living Suites Inc.,that manages vacation rental properties in Vancouver, Seattle, Los Angeles and Toronto. Learn more: www.cozystay.com

About Share Everything Lab Pte. Ltd:

Share Everything Lab Pte. Ltd. (SEL) is a company incorporated in Singapore that will facilitate all token sales and the Token Generation Event (TGE). Cozystay will be providing the technical services to SEL in connection with the development, integration and issuance of SHR Tokens and development and maintenance of the SHR Platform. Learn more: https://shreverything.com/

