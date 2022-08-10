Cozza Investment Group Introduces Concierge Luxury Real Estate Division and Expands to South Florida Market

Trusted Real Estate Investment Group in SWFL offers buyers and sellers a seamless real estate experience designed to provide value at every stage with a touch of hospitality.

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cozza Realty Group Inc., powered by Cozza Investment Group with 20 years of experience, announces the leading luxury brokerage's entrance into the South Florida market with very exciting luxury projects while it continues to expand its presence along both of Florida's coasts. CIG has built a team of 20 bilingual and diverse agents who will specialize in luxury homes throughout the Miami metro area Downtown Miami, Brickell, Wynwood, Coral Gables, and Coconut Grove with plans to expand to Palm Beach in the near future.

Brad Cozza, Owner and Founder of Cozza Realty Group

"As one of the fastest growing markets in Florida, and highly sought after internationally, Miami is a region we have been targeting as a key component of our expansion strategy," said Brad Cozza, owner of Cozza Investment Group. "CIG brings an incredibly talented group of agents to grow with us as the leading luxury brokerage along both coasts of Florida. Backed by our industry-leading resources, I am confident they will continue to outperform in the Florida market." Since its inception, CIG has had 10 billion in sales.

CIG has always been the most trusted real estate invest group in Southwest Florida for over 15 years. In 2004, Cozza left Keller Williams to open Cozza Investment Group. Cozza said the timing of the opening enabled him to take advantage of a booming market. "We sold between 3,000 and 4,000 single-family homes and pre-construction, over a few-year period. Our firm was ranked No. 10 in the nation by the Wall Street Journal for volume produced nationwide," Cozza said.

Cozza explained that during the mortgage crisis, Southwest Florida became the No. 1 foreclosure market in the country. He was fortunate to adapt and reorganize his business model to take advantage of foreclosure deals. During that period, Cozza successfully acquired and sold more than 4000 properties across the state of Florida. With the use of this bulk acquisition model, Cozza amassed a vast network of trusted investors.

Cozza amassed a vast selected network of investors that used the bulk acquisition model to acquire over 1,000 properties. Because of the trust built, Cozza has the ability to approach developers and sell the first 20 units of the project because it is a win-win for both parties and provides his investors with results.

Because of Cozza's commitment to creating the experience of purchasing a luxury property, he provides his clients with a "Ritz-Carlton" Three Steps of Service experience; a warm and sincere greeting of the client's name, but also with champagne, caviar, and local shellfish bites on deck of their company branded boat.

"Brad and his team at The Cozza Investment Group have been wonderful to work with. The volume of clientele he has brought into our pre-construction projects has been amazing!" said Alicia E. Cervera, Principal of Cervera Real Estate.

Cozza explains that hospitality is a big component of breaking into the luxury real estate market. CIG agents will all be vetted and once chosen, will be impeccably dressed on the job, learn specific vocabulary and how to talk on the phone. Agents will be trained based on Cozza's experience weathering down markets and up markets.

CIG partners with general contractors and interior designers and offers clients of all price point strategic home renovation services designed to maximize the sale price of their home.

Media Contact:

Eden Cohen

9089562669

[email protected]l4pr.com

SOURCE Cozza Realty Group Inc.