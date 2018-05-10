CP announces results of annual meeting of shareholders and director elections

News provided by

Canadian Pacific

18:39 ET

CALGARY, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) announces that all resolutions placed in front of shareholders at its 2018 annual meeting (AGM) held in Calgary earlier today, including the election of all nine nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 15, 2018 as directors of CP, have been passed.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot on the election of directors are as follows:


Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

The Hon. John Baird

105,359,204

94.3%

6,329,614

5.7%

Isabelle Courville

103,673,079

92.8%

8,015,978

7.2%

Keith E. Creel

111,475,987

99.8%

213,071

0.2%

Gillian H. Denham

110,425,292

98.9%

1,263,452

1.1%

Rebecca MacDonald

105,084,557

94.1%

6,604,500

5.9%

Matthew H. Paull

106,527,863

95.4%

5,161,195

4.6%

Jane L. Peverett

110,942,084

99.3%

746,974

0.7%

Andrew F. Reardon

105,385,412

94.4%

6,303,646

5.6%

Gordon T. Trafton II

105,376,846

94.4%

6,312,211

5.6%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts, providing North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cp-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-and-director-elections-300646812.html

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

Related Links

http://www.cpr.ca

Also from this source

08:00 ET CP increases dividend by 15.5% and completes normal course issuer...

May 01, 2018, 19:04 ET CIRB sets dates for TCRC-Train & Engine and IBEW ratification vote

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

CP announces results of annual meeting of shareholders and director elections

News provided by

Canadian Pacific

18:39 ET