CP announces results of annual meeting of shareholders and director elections

CALGARY, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) announces that all resolutions placed in front of shareholders at its 2018 annual meeting (AGM) held in Calgary earlier today, including the election of all nine nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 15, 2018 as directors of CP, have been passed.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot on the election of directors are as follows: