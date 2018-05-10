CP announces results of annual meeting of shareholders and director elections

CALGARY, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) announces that all resolutions placed in front of shareholders at its 2018 annual meeting (AGM) held in Calgary earlier today, including the election of all nine nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 15, 2018 as directors of CP, have been passed.
The detailed results of the vote by ballot on the election of directors are as follows:
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
The Hon. John Baird
|
105,359,204
|
94.3%
|
6,329,614
|
5.7%
|
Isabelle Courville
|
103,673,079
|
92.8%
|
8,015,978
|
7.2%
|
Keith E. Creel
|
111,475,987
|
99.8%
|
213,071
|
0.2%
|
Gillian H. Denham
|
110,425,292
|
98.9%
|
1,263,452
|
1.1%
|
Rebecca MacDonald
|
105,084,557
|
94.1%
|
6,604,500
|
5.9%
|
Matthew H. Paull
|
106,527,863
|
95.4%
|
5,161,195
|
4.6%
|
Jane L. Peverett
|
110,942,084
|
99.3%
|
746,974
|
0.7%
|
Andrew F. Reardon
|
105,385,412
|
94.4%
|
6,303,646
|
5.6%
|
Gordon T. Trafton II
|
105,376,846
|
94.4%
|
6,312,211
|
5.6%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).
About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts, providing North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR
