CP announces results of annual meeting of shareholders and director elections; Isabelle Courville becomes Chair of the Board

CALGARY, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) announces that all resolutions placed in front of shareholders at its 2019 annual meeting (AGM) held in Calgary earlier today, including the election of all nine individuals identified in the management proxy circular dated March 15, 2019 as director nominees of CP, have been passed. Additionally, upon her re-election as a director, Isabelle Courville is now confirmed as Chair of CP's Board of Directors.

"I congratulate Isabelle on becoming Chair of the Board and on making history as the first woman to hold that position, not only for CP but across the Class 1s in North America," said CP's President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel. "As an organization whose values hinge on pride and diversity, I'm extremely proud to serve on this diverse board with these distinguished business leaders. I also want to thank Andy for his tireless service, dedication and outstanding leadership over the last four years as Chair of the Board."

Ms. Courville replaces Andrew F. Reardon, who announced in December 2018 he would be retiring following the AGM.

"I am very proud to be Chair of the Board of Directors of CP and re-elected as a director," said Courville. "It's my honour to serve CP, an iconic company, and I look forward to continuing the momentum established by Andy in this role. On behalf of the entire board, we wish Andy well in his retirement and thank him for his valuable contribution and leadership."

All directors received at least 98.46 percent of votes cast, while the advisory vote on executive compensation (Say-on-Pay) received 95.82 percent approval. The detailed results of the vote by ballot on the election of directors are as follows:



Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld The Hon. John Baird 102,953,062 99.43% 588,912 0.57% Isabelle Courville 102,776,371 99.26% 765,594 0.74% Keith E. Creel 103,357,816 99.82% 184,157 0.18% Gillian H. Denham 101,945,229 98.46% 1,596,745 1.54% Rebecca MacDonald 102,866,858 99.35% 675,116 0.65% Edward Monser 103,351,251 99.82% 190,723 0.18% Matthew H. Paull 103,325,371 99.79% 216,602 0.21% Jane L. Peverett 102,743,269 99.23% 798,705 0.77% Gordon T. Trafton 103,033,296 99.51% 508,678 0.49%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ).

