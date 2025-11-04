CP BRANDS GROUP PARTNERS WITH BESPOKE FASHION AS MASTER LICENSEE FOR THOMAS PINK

Bespoke Fashion to lead the next phase of Thomas Pink under CP Brands Group

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CP Brands Group, a leading global design and manufacturing company known for its high-quality apparel and accessories across men's, women's, kids', and baby categories, has announced a partnership with Bespoke Fashion, the premier supplier in the men's dress furnishings category, as the official master licensee for Thomas Pink. Originally owned by LVMH and later held by a private equity firm, the iconic British luxury menswear label was acquired by CP Brands Group in late 2024 and is now being reimagined for today's modern, sophisticated man.

Together, CP Brands Group and Bespoke will transform Thomas Pink into a full-scale luxury lifestyle destination, introducing diversified product offerings, and entering Bloomingdale's and Dillard's doors in Spring 2026, with additional retail expansion to follow.

"Thomas Pink has a rich history as one of the world's most respected luxury menswear brands," said Eli Yedid, CEO of CP Brands Group. "Our vision is to continue that legacy and add a fresh perspective that resonates with the modern gentleman, ensuring the brand's heritage is celebrated in every detail, from design to retail experience."

Family-founded and rooted in a strong brand heritage akin to that of Thomas Pink, Bespoke Fashion is known for its innovative design and execution across men's neckwear, shirting, socks, and beyond. As master licensee for Thomas Pink, Bespoke will work with CP Brands Group to reinvision the brand across fashion, accessories, and home. The company will leverage its expertise and long-standing relationships with best-in-class European textile partners to deliver exceptional quality products. Its experience in multi-category design and sourcing will play a critical role in shaping Thomas Pink's modern luxury positioning, ensuring the brand remains relevant to today's style-conscious consumer.

"With CP Brands Group we are very excited to collaborate as the master-licensee for Thomas Pink," said Danielle Mandelbaum Anderman, Founder & CEO of Bespoke. "We founded Bespoke with the goal of taking men's dress furnishings to the next level with quality relationships, design and product at the core of our DNA. Our ethos is in complete alignment with that of Thomas Pink and I am confident that with our distinct point of view we will be able to take the brand to new heights as we reintroduce it to the US market."

About CP Brands Group

Founded in 1986, CP Brands Group is a leading global design and manufacturing company specializing in high-quality apparel, accessories, and lifestyle products. With offices in New York and Shanghai, the company's team of more than 60 professionals, including designers, sourcing experts, and sales specialists, collaborates to create innovative products that resonate with consumers worldwide.

Originally focused on childrenswear, CP Brands Group has since expanded its portfolio to encompass men's, women's, kids', and baby apparel, as well as activewear, sportswear, home goods, and beyond. This evolution underscores the company's versatility, creative vision, and steadfast commitment to quality across every category. Built on a foundation of strong relationships and decades of expertise, CP Brands Group continues to deliver products that inspire trust, creativity, and care for families around the world.



About Bespoke

Bespoke Fashion, established in 2012 by Danielle Mandelbaum, is a New York-based design house specializing in men's clothing and accessories. Originally founded to address a niche in the men's accessories market, the company has since grown into a multi-category success. Bespoke offers a diverse range of products, including sportswear, neckwear, underwear and socks, aiming to provide the finishing touches to any wardrobe.

In addition to its own brand, Bespoke Fashion collaborates with other renowned brands such as Thomas Pink to enhance their reputations in the industry. Leveraging its superior sourcing capabilities, as well as its valued, longstanding manufacturing partnerships, Bespoke works hand-in-hand with its partners to deliver the highest quality products at a cost that others cannot beat.

The company emphasizes core values like longstanding professional relationships, quality, and value, striving to exceed customer expectations through thoughtful design and manufacturing. It is Bespoke's goal as a company to outfit the every-man with the most up to date fashions in a quality you can trust.

