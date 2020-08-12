CP committed to sustainability, investing in solar power at its Calgary headquarters

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) has begun work to install a solar energy farm at its corporate headquarters in Calgary. The installation is expected to generate more power than consumed annually at CP's main headquarters building by early 2021.

The project, which will be built over five hectares and see 500 parking stalls covered and a solar garden created, will generate up to five megawatts of electricity while avoiding an estimated 2,600 tonnes of carbon emissions a year, equal to taking approximately 570 cars off the road. The project will also assist in reducing CP's Scope 2 emissions, a category specific to indirect emissions related to electricity usage.

"At CP, we are sustainably driven and today's announcement further exemplifies that," said CP President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel. "We are taking advantage of our unique headquarters footprint in Calgary, just outside of the downtown core, to develop one of the largest private solar operations in the province. We look forward to seeing the project come on line in early 2021, and to having it featured as part of our beautiful, historic and expansive Calgary campus."

CP moved its headquarters, including its operations centre, from leased downtown office space in Calgary to the company-owned 101 hectare campus in Ogden in 2013. The one-of-a-kind campus features large green spaces, walking paths, cafeteria and other amenities. Today's announcement will mean free covered parking for employees and designated electric vehicle charging stations.

On July 30, CP released its first public statement on climate change. The statement acknowledges the effects of rising global temperatures and lays out the company's commitment to ongoing efforts to mitigate the impacts.

CP has long focused on energy-saving initiatives as a core component of its sustainability practices. Since 1990, the company has improved its locomotive fuel efficiency by more than 40 percent through many different initiatives and programs designed to improve fuel economy and reduce air emissions. The application of leading practices, emerging tools and relationship building across the value chain and industrial sector will remain critical as the company addresses the challenges of climate change.

"We recognize the importance of sustainability and are excited about the future in this space," Creel said. "This innovative project will see us run our headquarters building on 100 percent locally produced renewable electricity, something not many companies can say."

For more information about CP's sustainability practices and initiatives, visit sustainability.cpr.ca.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

