CP Group, Formerly Crocker Partners, Hires First ESG Director

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CP Group, a full-service commercial real estate investment firm, announced today that they have appointed Elena Villarreal Daniel as the company's first Director of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). Daniel will spearhead ESG initiatives throughout the organization, working closely with regional teams across the 12-million-square-foot portfolio.

Daniel joins the firm with over 19 years of real estate experience. Prior to joining CP Group, Daniel served as Vice President of ESG & Corporate Affairs for CenterPoint Properties, where she successfully positioned the company as an industry leader in sustainability.

She will report directly to the firm's two partners, Angelo Bianco and Chris Eachus.

Growing Interest

The decision to hire a director focused on ESG issues stemmed from the recent success of CP Group's Environmental Health & Wellness program, which launched last year at the onset of the pandemic. Based on feedback from tenants, employees, and partners, the company decided to expand the initiative and begin a formal focus on social and governance issues.

"While environmental, social, and governance issues have been central to our investment decisions for many years, the success of our environmental health and wellness program validated those efforts and encouraged us to broaden them even further," said Managing Partner Angelo Bianco. "Elena brings a unique combination of experience and dedication to this new position, and we look forward to leveraging her skills as we strengthen our impact on the community."

ESG Roadmap

Daniel will be responsible for overseeing all internal and external environmental health and safety initiatives and providing innovative solutions to ensure CP Group buildings are on the leading edge of safety and sustainability. These initiatives include the implementation of protocols and property upgrades designed to limit transmission of disease, decrease carbon footprint, increase sustainability, and oversee compliance with all OSHA standards.

"I am excited to join CP Group in this newly created role," Daniel said. "Along with the forward-thinking leadership across the organization, I will be focused on integrating ESG factors across the operations and investment procedures, which will provide valuable, sustainable solutions for the benefit of its rapidly expanding portfolio."

New Name, Same Team

CP Group announced its name change from Crocker Partners last month to be more representative of the firm's growth into one of the country's premier owner-operators and developers of commercial real estate. The organization now employs nearly 200 people and owns and manages a portfolio in excess of 12 million square feet. CP Group is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, and has regional offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Jacksonville, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

ABOUT CP GROUP

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, CP Group - formerly Crocker Partners - has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 157 properties, totaling 48 million square feet and representing $6 billion invested. They are currently Florida's largest and Atlanta's third-largest office landlord and rank 39th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, they have regional offices in Atlanta, Miami, Jacksonville, Dallas, and Washington DC. To learn more about the company, visit CPGcre.com.

Media contact: Giana Pacinelli, [email protected]

SOURCE CP Group

Related Links

http://CPGcre.com

