CP Group, Formerly Crocker Partners, Hires In-house Senior Designer To Offer Tenants Customized Design Services

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CP Group, a full-service commercial real estate investment firm, announced today that they have appointed Sheryl Blake as the company's first Senior Designer.

In her new role, Blake will aid tenants in custom-designing their office space across the firm's 14-million-square-foot portfolio to accommodate their business objectives and suit their evolving needs. While managing these relationships, she will create custom design packages for current and prospective tenants, play a lead project management role to ensure all design and construction concepts are implemented, and support CP Group's leasing team as they collaborate with prospective tenants in creating space plans at the company's buildings.

Blake will also be instrumental in procuring furniture and fixtures packages and collaborating with outside architecture firms for developing CP Group's worCPlaces flexible workspace offerings across the firm's portfolio.

CP Group decided to create the position of Senior Designer in response to the evolving needs of its tenant base following the COVID-19 pandemic, as many explore a wide range of approaches to their return to the office, including varied remote work models, office density levels and other health and wellness-oriented initiatives.

"As more companies plan on asking their employees to return to the office, they realize that more than ever they need a first-class, highly flexible environment to cater to the modern worker," said Managing Partner Angelo Bianco. "The addition of an experienced and skilled design specialist like Sheryl offers our tenants an efficient way to create a comfortable and productive workplace for their employees, and, more importantly, one that can be adapted to their fast-evolving needs. We look forward to Sheryl applying her talents across our portfolio."

Blake joins the firm with over two decades of experience in design, construction and project management for large real estate and construction projects. Prior to joining CP Group, she served as Design Director for ID & Design International. Earlier in her career, she held senior designer and project manager roles with prominent design firms across the globe.

She will report directly to the firm's Director of Construction and Development, Jon Wainwright.

"I am extremely excited to grow this newly created position within CP Group," Blake said. "The office sector is continuing to rebound following the pandemic, but companies are still taking stock of the many components needed to accommodate the changes in their business and workforce. I look forward to collaborating with our tenants as they enter a new chapter at our buildings and ensuring they have access to top-of-the-line office space and innovative solutions that will contribute to flexibility and create a safe, healthy, and productive environment for their colleagues."

ABOUT CP GROUP

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, CP Group, formerly Crocker Partners, has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 163 properties, totaling over 52 million square feet and representing over $6 billion invested. They are currently Florida's largest and Atlanta's second-largest office landlord and rank 27th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has regional offices in Atlanta, Miami, Jacksonville, Dallas, and Washington DC. To learn more about the company, visit CPGcre.com.

