CP Holiday Train completes 20th journey across North America, raises more than $1.3 million and collects 200,000 pounds of food

"To run a charitable program of this magnitude for 20 years is a tremendous accomplishment for our CP family, and a testament to our dedication to giving back to the communities where we work and live," said Keith Creel, CP President and CEO. "It is our privilege to continue to partner with food banks across our network to share food, funds and holiday cheer, year after year."

The 2018 CP Holiday Train featured a highly acclaimed musical lineup. The U.S. train kicked off with the Juno Award winning Sam Roberts Band and JoJo Mason performing at stops in Quebec, New York and Ontario. Hit makers The Trews and Willy Porter hopped on board to complete the U.S.-bound train's voyage. On board the Canadian train, recent Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Terri Clark was joined by Kelly Prescott and Sierra Noble as they entertained communities from Montreal to Calgary, where the Sam Roberts Band replaced Clark to finish the tour to the west coast.

In addition to the local food banks that benefit from the Holiday Train, CP has been an active partner of Food Banks Canada since 1997, before the CP Holiday Train began. Each year, CP provides Food Banks Canada $250,000 worth of in-kind transportation services to support its National Food Sharing Service program. This year, with the donation of a CP TempPro refrigerated storage and transport system, Food Banks Canada was able to move a million pounds of food that included fresh, frozen and perishable items by rail.

"Our partnership with CP is invaluable, especially during the holidays, and the CP Holiday Train is such a fun way to raise food and funds," said Chris Hatch, CEO, Food Banks Canada. "CP plays an important part in transporting the food that is collected and shared across Canada. Fresh foods are an important part of food banking and CP's infrastructure system allows us to help fulfill the goal of more dietary choices for food bank clients."

The Capture the Spirit photo contest received over a thousand great entries. It closed today and six winners will each be awarded a CP prize pack, including a ride on the 2019 CP Holiday Train and a $1,000 donation to a local food bank.

Even though the 20th year of the CP Holiday Train is wrapped, CP's Spotify playlist, 20 songs for 20 years, is still available. The playlist features four songs from this year's musical talents: Terri Clark, Kelly Prescott, Tyson Venegas, JoJo Mason and Willy Porter who played their festive songs to audiences young and old. Blue Rodeo, Alan Doyle, Emma-Lee and Odds are also featured on the playlist.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP.

