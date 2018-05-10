CP increases dividend by 15.5% and completes normal course issuer bid

The company also announced that it has completed its normal course issuer bid announced on May 10, 2017. CP purchased 4,384,062 common shares at a weighted average price of $214.31.

In total, CP has repurchased 35.32 million of its common shares since 2014. This represents approximately 25 percent of its public float, as at March 31, 2018.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts, providing North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

