CP Kelco Announces Expansion of Distribution Relationship with Azelis in EMEA Region

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CP Kelco, a global leader of nature-based ingredient solutions, today announced it will expand its distribution relationship with Azelis in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The new distribution scope extension names Azelis as the exclusive distribution partner of CP Kelco across numerous countries and market segments.

Effective earlier this year, Azelis was appointed as the exclusive distribution partner in South Africa , Nigeria , Ivory Coast , Ghana and Senegal .

, , , and . Effective in October 2021 , Azelis was appointed the exclusive distribution partner in Egypt , as well as certain territories within the Middle East , including Saudi Arabia , Lebanon , UAE, Qatar , Jordan , Kuwait , Bahrain , Oman and Iraq for the Food & Health market segment.

, Azelis was appointed the exclusive distribution partner in , as well as certain territories within the , including , , UAE, , , , , and for the Food & Health market segment. As of November 1, 2021 , Azelis will become the exclusive distribution partner in Algeria , Libya and Northern Ireland for all applications.

, Azelis will become the exclusive distribution partner in , and for all applications. And, effective January 1, 2022 , Azelis will be the exclusive distribution partner of CP Kelco in Belgium for all applications, and in Russia for Food & Health in addition to the previous appointment in Consumer and Industrial segments.

Under the new agreements, Azelis will distribute CP Kelco's product lines for Consumer & Industrial (C&I) and Food applications, including GENU® Pectin, KELCOGEL® Gellan Gum, GENU® Carrageenan, KELTROL® Xanthan Gum, KELCO-VIS® Diutan Gum (excluding personal care and construction applications), CELLULON® Fermentation-Derived Cellulose (excluding personal care applications) and the newest addition, NUTRAVA® Citrus Fiber.

Azelis' local sales coverage, proven growth track record and industry-dedicated laboratory network, all steered by regionally based teams, position Azelis as a distributor of choice for CP Kelco to enhance business activities in the above cited markets.

"This expanded global collaboration with Azelis is an exciting move for both parties. Our new combined forces will enhance our market and customer expertise to bring the best possible customer experiences and products to the market," said Didier Viala, President of CP Kelco. "Azelis' customer intimacy and market knowledge across these markets give us all the confidence to keep moving forward with them as our partner in these countries. We look forward to seeing great results."

"We are truly proud to have the continued trust and support of CP Kelco. They have built a solid reputation in the industry by developing ground-breaking solutions powered by nature and ingredient expertise," said Dr. Hans Joachim Mϋller, Group CEO at Azelis. "Their eco-friendly range is a significant and impactful addition to our portfolio across these countries, and our continuously strengthening relationship allows for fast implementation with our teams. We are delighted to further our commitment to one another with this extension and are ready to bring their great products to even more customers."

About CP Kelco: Unlocking Nature-Powered Success®

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with approximately 90 years of experience working with food, beverage and consumer and industrial products manufacturers worldwide. We apply ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights, meet manufacturers' goals and address consumer needs and preferences.

Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.

Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions. Technical Excellence . Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities.

. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities. Sustainability. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients. Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Key product lines include gellan gum, pectin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, diutan gum, refined locust bean gum, microparticulated whey protein concentrate, fermentation-derived cellulose and our latest innovation, NUTRAVA® Citrus Fiber. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com.

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry present in over 50 countries across the globe with around 2,800 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 45,000 customers, supported by ~2,200 principal relationships, generating a revenue of €2.22 billion (2020). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

SOURCE CP Kelco

Related Links

cpkelco.com

