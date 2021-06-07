CP Kelco Expands Network of Global Innovation Centers With New Atlanta, Georgia Facility Dedicated to Customer Experience

"With our new innovation center, we've invested significantly in our commitment to provide a world-class customer experience and deliver on our brand promise of 'Unlocking Nature-Powered Success' through innovation and problem-solving," said Didier Viala, President of CP Kelco. "We're excited about taking our global capabilities to a new level and further exploring the possibilities presented by key trends and growth opportunities – all with a sharp focus on meeting the evolving needs of our customers and consumers, today and into the future."

Strategically located within CP Kelco's US-based corporate headquarters, the 24,000 square-foot innovation center joins three other global innovation centers (Brazil; California, USA; and Denmark) and four additional regional application lab facilities (China, Dubai, India and Singapore) as part of CP Kelco's robust network of innovation capabilities and technical experts.

"We designed the new innovation center with collaboration in mind," said Jennifer Aspen Mason, Senior Vice President of Innovation at CP Kelco. "It was designed to be welcoming to our customers while inspiring creativity and ideation. The sectors and manufacturers we serve need partners that are not only highly skilled but also passionate and agile in staying ahead of trends and helping them accelerate product development."

"The best kind of innovation happens when we're collaborating with our customers, solving formulation challenges, discovering new applications and customizing solutions just for them," Mason added.

Unique to the new innovation center are labs devoted to microbiology, fermentation science, and consumer and industrial applications development. The center also houses research and development labs, a food and beverage pilot plant to support customers with production scale-up, and a sensory evaluation space to conduct sensory studies for understanding consumer perceptions and preferences.

One of the most striking features of the new innovation center is a large chef's kitchen and open meeting space with sweeping skyline views. This highly customizable space is well-appointed with videoconferencing and collaboration technology for workshops and other forums.

"We warmly welcome existing and new customers to the new innovation center to see our capabilities firsthand and collaborate with us, either virtually or in person," said James Schkade, CP Kelco's Senior Vice President of Global Commercial.

Staffed with a team of more than 20 scientists and application specialists, the new center is open for customer visits and working sessions, in accordance with all recommended guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About CP Kelco

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with approximately 90 years of experience working with food, beverage and consumer products manufacturers worldwide. We unlock nature-powered success by applying ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights and meet manufacturers' goals to address consumer needs and preferences. What sets us apart:

Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.

Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions. Technical Excellence . Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities.

. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities. Sustainability. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients. Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Key product lines include gellan gum, pectin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, diutan gum, refined locust bean gum, microparticulated whey protein concentrate, fermentation-derived cellulose and our latest innovation, NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com.

