CP Kelco Launches Innovative Virtual Experience to Drive Brand Awareness, Engagement

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CP Kelco , a global leader of nature-based ingredient solutions, is excited to announce the launch of a new virtual experience, allowing customers, partners and other industry stakeholders to discover CP Kelco's insights and unique portfolio of offerings through an innovative, virtual reality environment.

"We have missed some of our interactions with our customers, distributors, agents and prospects in the industry over the past several months, since most trade shows and events have been cancelled due to the global pandemic. However, with agility in mind, we turned this challenge into an opportunity to take advantage of new technology and reimagine how we can connect with customers and prospects," said Jérôme Béra, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing at CP Kelco.

"Today, we invite our customers, distributors, agents and prospects to explore our new virtual meeting place, which offers a full range of dynamic content including webinars, videos, whitepapers and more," Béra said. "The best part is that you can join from anywhere at any time. We like to say it's a way to connect with CP Kelco from your couch!"

After registering, visitors will be warmly greeted by CP Kelco President Didier Viala at the entrance of the virtual environment. From there, visitors are free to navigate through the lobby, where they can access insights on key market trends and our latest ingredient solutions for a variety of applications.

"Of course, being at trade shows enables visitors to see different product innovations up close," said Béra. "The next best option for experiencing our unique food & beverage prototypes will be in our virtual test kitchen, scheduled to open later this fall. We strongly encourage people to return often to our virtual venue to explore what's new!"

Learn more and register at www.cpkelco.com/virtual.

About CP Kelco

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with over 85 years of experience working with food, beverage and consumer products manufacturers worldwide. We unlock nature-powered success by applying ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights and meet manufacturers' goals to address consumer needs and preferences.

What sets us apart:

Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.

Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions. Technical Excellence . Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities.

. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities. Sustainability. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients. Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Our key product lines include gellan gum, pectin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, diutan gum, fermentation-derived cellulose, refined locust bean gum, microparticulated whey protein concentrate and our latest innovation, NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com.

