CP Kelco Reports Progress Towards 2022 Sustainability Objectives

Accomplishments include 12% reduction in water intensity* and world class safety performance

ATLANTA, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CP Kelco, a global leader of nature-based ingredient solutions, is pleased to announce the results of the company's global sustainability activities for 2020. The company is committed to more sustainable manufacturing to minimize its environmental impact, in alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and its own Triple Bottom Line commitment to people, planet and profit.

Key highlights from 2020 progress towards CP Kelco's 2022 sustainability objectives include:

12% reduction in water use intensity globally across its six plant sites

4.4% reduction in energy use intensity

6.8% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity

4 of CP Kelco's 6 sites have achieved a >90% landfill waste diversion rate

78% of major capital expenditures went toward projects with significant people/planet/profit Triple Bottom Line benefits

45% of purchased electricity from renewable sources

Direct alignment with 4 UNSDGs: (6) clean water and sanitation, (7) affordable clean energy, (8) decent work and economic growth, (12) responsible consumption and production

Positive contribution to 6 other UNSDGs

World-class safety performance with no high-energy injuries in 2020

"Despite the global pandemic, teamwork enabled CP Kelco to safely maintain and grow its operations," said CP Kelco President Didier Viala. "I am especially proud of our outstanding achievements in maintaining our Triple Bottom Line focus. Last year, CP Kelco achieved best-in-class performance for occupational and process safety. We continued to lighten our environmental footprint and we had a significant charitable impact in our local communities," he added.

Thomas Laursen, Senior Vice President of Operations, also praised the efforts of site employees: "Safety is always our top priority. In a challenging year like 2020, it is even more so. To think we attained a best-in-class safety rating and made great progress towards our sustainability goals is just an amazing achievement. I am very proud of our team at CP Kelco," he emphasized.

"CP Kelco also made great progress in 2020 towards its UNSDGs, even exceeding our goal of reducing water use intensity of 10%," said Brian Williams, Vice President of Environmental Health, Safety and Sustainability for CP Kelco. "This demonstrates that our deployment strategy of using capital spending to fund projects with Triple Bottom Line benefits is working," he continued. "We have been very intentional in how we evaluate our projects, ensuring continuous improvement at each step. Every small win for us adds up. It emphasizes that everyone's participation at every plant matters."

For more information, please see our sustainability story come to life at cpkelco.com/sustainability.

* Intensity is defined as the total water/energy used or carbon produced divided by the metric tons of product produced.

About CP Kelco

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with over 85 years of experience working with food, beverage and consumer products manufacturers worldwide. We unlock nature-powered success by applying ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights and meet manufacturers' goals to address consumer needs and preferences. What sets us apart:

Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.

Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions. Technical Excellence . Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities.

. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities. Sustainability. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients. Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Key product lines include gellan gum, pectin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, diutan gum, refined locust bean gum, microparticulated whey protein concentrate, fermentation-derived cellulose and our latest innovation, NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com.

