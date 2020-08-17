CP Kelco Wins Innovation Award for NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CP Kelco , a global leader of nature-based ingredient solutions, is proud to announce that its newest innovation, NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber, has won the 2020 Ringier Technology Innovation Award for Creative Plant-Based Product (Food & Beverage Ingredients category). The award was officially presented at a ceremony held in conjunction with the Nutritious Food Functional Beverage Technology Summit in Guangzhou, China, on August 13.

"It's an honor for our newest ingredient to be recognized in this prestigious awards program," said Jérôme Béra, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing. "NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber delivers multifunctional benefits and helps meet consumers' clean label expectations in a variety of food and beverage products, while also contributing to daily dietary fiber intake."

A unique next-generation, nature-based ingredient, NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber is sourced from intact citrus peels, a byproduct of the juicing industry. CP Kelco's patented process converts the peels into a citrus fiber that is both highly functional and close to nature.

As an innovative solution in the product developer's clean label toolbox, NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber enables stabilization, thickening, suspension, emulsion stability and water-binding capabilities, and also supports sugar/fat reduction efforts. It can help developers reduce the total number of ingredients on the product label and even replace starch or egg in recipes. Key applications include fruit-flavored drinks, dressings, condiments, soups, sauces, bakery and meat products.

The Ringier Technology Innovation Awards is one of the most prominent and influential industry awards programs in China, recognizing innovation pioneers in food and beverage ingredients and processing technology. The judges come from universities, research institutes and food industry associations.

About CP Kelco

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with over 85 years of experience working with food, beverage and consumer products manufacturers worldwide. We unlock nature-powered success by applying ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights and meet manufacturers' goals to address consumer needs and preferences. What sets us apart:

Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.

Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions. Technical Excellence . Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities.

. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities. Sustainability. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients. Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Our key product lines include gellan gum, pectin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, refined locust bean gum, diutan gum, fermentation derived cellulose, microparticulated whey protein concentrate, and our latest innovation, NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com.

CONTACT:

Michele Cacdac-Jones

Director, Brand & Marketing Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE CP Kelco

Related Links

http://cpkelco.com/

