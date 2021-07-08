CP pledges $1 million to support recovery efforts in Lytton, B.C. and invites companies across Canada to join in supporting response to wildfires

CALGARY, AB, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) announced today that it has pledged $1 million to support wildfire recovery efforts in Lytton, B.C.

In addition to direct monetary donations, CP has offered to work directly with the Village of Lytton, Lytton First Nation, Thompson-Nicola Regional District and other agencies to provide resources and logistics support in the development of temporary housing facilities for families that have been displaced.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by this devastating fire, including the CP employees who lost their homes," said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. "So many lives have been impacted. We hope that this support will help the community and the team of responders as they begin to recover and rebuild."

CP has been matching employee donations made to the Canadian Red Cross in support of disaster relief in the area, and encourages employees in Canada and the United States to continue donating to help residents.

"I also encourage other companies across Canada to join us and donate funds or services to support the Village of Lytton and Lytton First Nation as they begin the work of rebuilding their lives and communities," Creel said.

