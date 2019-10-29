CP, short line railroads and transload operators meet to create innovative joint opportunities and drive growth

CALGARY, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Over the past two days, Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) brought together short line railroads and transload operators to nurture collaboration and develop efficient service offerings to customers, with the goal of fostering sustainable, profitable growth.

Building on the success of the 2018 Reconnect Conference, representatives of more than 50 companies were at CP's Calgary headquarters for Connect 2019.

"Our short line and regional connections, and transload operators are key extensions of the CP business that allow us the scalable reach to new markets and optionality for our customers," said John Brooks, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, CP. "Our terminal capacity and strategic land holdings are unique to CP, providing increased optionality for this segment of the transportation supply chain. Our goal in bringing together these companies annually is to find efficiencies and opportunities, something of critical importance in today's economic climate."

CP works with an extensive network of short line railroads and regional connectors, giving access to almost any North American location, well beyond the reach of CP's rail network. In addition, CP works with more than 100 transload facilities across North America to reach rail and non-rail served customers everywhere.

"Our transload alliance with CP at the Minneapolis Intermodal Terminal has been the key driver of our growth," said Revis Stephenson, President, Stone Arch Commodities. "CP brings innovative ideas and creativity to the table, and we look forward to finding ways to expand with CP that mutually benefits our businesses and customers."

The transload business unit is a critical area of focus and development for CP, with many unique opportunities to build on the company's franchise strengths to generate sustainable, profitable growth.

In addition to John Brooks, the sales and marketing senior leadership team of Joan Hardy, Vice-President, Grain and Fertilizers; Jonathan Wahba, Vice-President, Intermodal and Automotive; and Coby Bullard, Vice-President Merchandise and Energy, Chemicals and Plastics took part in the event.

"Our solid relationships with our Class 1 connections are part of the backbone to growth," said Brian Jonaitis, Director Business Development, Indiana Rail Road Company. "Connect 2019 is the poster platform to bring us together to grow the future."

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

