CP Technologies Opens New CP North American Headquarters and Manufacturing Facility in Prescott, Arizona

PRESCOTT, Ariz., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CP Technologies, a designer and manufacturer of standard and custom rugged computer hardware, announced it opened the newly constructed CP North American headquarters at 2620 Deep Well Ranch Road in Prescott, Arizona in a ribbon cutting ceremony held today. The 50,000 square-foot facility is home to the CP North America family of brands including CP Technologies, CP Aeronautics and CP Systems.

The event schedule includes in-person remarks from Arizona Governor Doug Ducey; Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli; Chairman of Rafael, Dr. Uzi Landau; Co-Owner Aeronautics Group Avichay Stolero; Aeronautics Group President and CEO, Moshe Elazar, and CP Technologies President and CEO Mike McCormack. Interviews available on request.

"CP Technologies represents another exciting high-tech company that's chosen to relocate its headquarters from California to Arizona," said Governor Ducey. "This move puts CP Technologies front and center with Arizona's growing technology and manufacturing sectors. We're grateful for their investment in Prescott and look forward to their continued expansion."

To further enhance CP Technologies' commitment to best-in-class customer service and innovation, as well as to support the company's continued growth, construction began on the new two-story site in June 2020. The completed tech-rich facility provides the company with the space needed to meet its goal of bringing 200 additional employees to the area over the next three years.

"We are proud to be a part of the outstanding technology and business community here in Arizona and are grateful for all the support we've received," said McCormack. "The opening of this facility marks a major milestone for the CP brand and provides the needed expansion of our capabilities as a manufacturer to serve our customers worldwide."

Since its acquisition by Israeli-based Aeronautics Ltd. in 2018, CP Technologies has expanded its offerings of rugged high-performance computer platforms, data links and LCD displays for the military, industrial and commercial markets. This now includes solutions from CP Aeronautics, an industry group focused on Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) solutions and CP Systems, specializing in systems for commercial and industrial markets to include contract manufacturing support. CP North America customers benefit from the intellectual property and system integration capabilities of all three family brands.

"CP Technologies is a company where manufacturing excellence, technology, and innovation are thriving," said Mayor Mengarelli. "Prescott stands out as the best choice for their new headquarters for a number of factors including lower costs of living and access to talent."

About CP Technologies

CP Technologies designs, fabricates and integrates standard and customized high-performance computing platforms and LCD monitors for military, industrial, and commercial applications. Using COTS components, CP Technologies provides solutions for customers who need reliable systems that will operate in a variety of harsh conditions and who require revision control and hardware consistency for multi-year programs. CP Technologies is an ITAR Registered and ISO 9001:2015 Certified business that has been operating in Southern California for over twenty years. For more information, please visit https://cp-techusa.com.

