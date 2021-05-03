CPA Firm Issues SOC 2 - Type 2 Report at eSign Genie

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eSign Genie, a leading electronic and digital signature software company, announced today that the company has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 audit. SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA's Trust Service Criteria. SOC 2 audit reports focus on a Service Organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, and Privacy of a system.



The audit was conducted by Dansa D'Arata Soucia LLP. In doing so, eSign Genie maintains its adherence to one of the most stringent, industry-accepted auditing standards for service companies and provides additional assurance to its clients, through an independent auditor, that its business process, information technology, and risk management controls are properly designed.



The official audit report provides a thorough review of eSign Genie's internal controls, policies, and processes for electronic and digital signatures. It also reviews eSign Genie's processes relating to risk management and subservice (vendor) due diligence, as well as eSign Genie's entire IT infrastructure, software development life cycle, change management, logical security, network security, physical & environmental security, and computer operations.



"We are pleased that our SOC 2 Type 2 audit report shows that we have the appropriate controls in place to mitigate risks related to the services we provide to our clients," said Mahender Bist, Founder and CEO of eSign Genie. "Privacy and security are top priorities for eSign Genie. Successful completion of this most recent audit supports our continued efforts to ensure the most secure e-signature solutions are provided to our customers."

About eSign Genie

eSign Genie is a market-leading electronic signature company based in Cupertino, CA. Founded in 2014, eSign Genie continues to work tirelessly to provide intuitive, integrative, and secure electronic signature solutions SMB to large enterprises globally. With robust features and HIPAA compliance, versatile APIs, and the highest level of 256-bit SSL encryption technology available, eSign Genie has become the top choice for signature software by experts in healthcare, FDA companies, non-profit organizations, legal, real estate, education, and other industries. To learn more about eSign Genie and its services, please visit their website at www.esigngenie.com

About Dansa D'Arata Soucia LLP

Dansa D'Arata Soucia LLP ("DDS") is a full service CPA firm based out of Buffalo, New York. www.darata.com

