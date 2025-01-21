CPA on Fire Launches Tax-Strategy Services to Prepare for the Sunsetting or Extension of the Trump Tax Cuts

FREMONT, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPA on Fire announces new tax-strategy services to help business owners navigate the potential sunsetting or extension of the Trump tax cuts in 2025. Whether tax policies change or remain the same, CPA on Fire provides business owners with long-term, proactive tax strategies that adapt to shifting regulations while supporting continued growth. With more than 30 years of experience, CPA on Fire empowers business owners nationwide with intentional, expert tax- planning advice for a flat, monthly fee. Their solutions ensure that businesses avoid being caught off-guard by dynamic tax-policy changes and are well-positioned for success.

CPA on Fire's Tax Strategy Department is committed to helping business owners navigate upcoming tax-law changes, including the potential sunsetting or extension of the Trump tax cuts in 2025. The company helps business owners develop comprehensive, three-to-five-year tax strategies that are forward-thinking and adaptable, ensuring that clients are prepared for evolving regulations, economic conditions and opportunities.

By continuously monitoring tax-law developments, CPA on Fire's experts proactively course correct, update and fine tune strategies to reflect the latest changes. Designed to be pliable and adaptable, CPA on Fire's three-to-five-year tax strategies empower clients to optimize their tax positions and take their business and personal wealth to the next level - what CPA on Fire calls the hyper-growth level.

CPA on Fire looks forward to being on the forefront as these tax changes come about to maximize results for their clients. The firm helps growing businesses, with $1M-$10M in revenue, manage the complexity that comes with growth and make good decisions. "It's so important to have that long-term plan established as these changes come about. Then all we're doing is just tweaking and pulling different levers to get the client in the best position," stated Ron Parisi, CPA, JD, Owner of CPA on Fire.

CPA on Fire delivers a holistic financial approach for growing businesses, offering multiple areas of expertise for a flat, monthly fee:

Virtual CFO



Tax Planning & Strategy



Accounting



Business Advisory



Bookkeeping Services

"Business owners cannot afford to be caught flat-footed as dynamic tax changes occur. With proactive advisors like CPA on Fire, businesses can adapt, optimize and stay ahead of the curve." - Ron Parisi, CPA, JD, Owner of CPA on Fire

About CPA on Fire

CPA on Fire is a full-service financial firm dedicated to empowering growth-driven business owners. Specializing in Virtual CFO Services, Tax Planning and Strategy, Accounting, Business Advisory and Bookkeeping services, they provide tailored financial solutions that align with each client's unique goals. Serving businesses with revenues between $1 million and $10 million, CPA on Fire is committed to helping business owners navigate the financial complexities of growth, enabling them to focus on scaling their businesses and achieving long-term success.

