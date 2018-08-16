CPA Tom Wheelwright releases Tax-Free Wealth 2nd Edition with New Tax Law Updates

Wheelwright emphasizes, "Tax-Free Wealth has been updated to educate small business owners, investors, contractors, CPAs and taxpayers on the Trump tax plan incentives." During the last major tax reform in 1986 under President Ronald Reagan, Wheelwright worked for the National Tax Office at Ernst and Whinney (now Ernst and Young) in Washington D.C., and it took years to educate people on the changes.

Tax-Free Wealth 2nd Edition (with New Tax Law Updates) is now available on Amazon. https://wealthability.com/tfwamazon





In the new version of the bestselling book Tax-Free Wealth, Wheelwright outlines the Top 10 Benefits in the new tax law:

New Corporate Tax Rates 20% Pass-Through Deduction Rules and Small Business Benefits Revised Real Estate Bonus Depreciation and Section 179 Deductions New Estate Tax Deduction Savings Deduction Increases for New Cars with a Home Office New Inventory Deduction Rules Alimony Deduction Changes How to Shift Income to Your Children Legally How Startups Can Reduce Capital Gains Tax How Charitable Contributions Can Result in State Income Tax Credits

Media Contact



Liz Kelly, 310-987-7207

About

Tom Wheelwright is a CPA, CEO of WealthAbility, Best-Selling Author of Tax-Free Wealth (Rich Dad Advisors Series), Host of The WealthAbility Show with Tom Wheelwright CPA, Speaker and Entrepreneur Magazine Contributor. Tom is best known for making taxes fun, easy and understandable, and specializes in helping entrepreneurs and investors build wealth through practical and strategic ways that permanently reduce taxes. As a Rich Dad Advisor to Robert Kiyosaki (Rich Dad Poor Dad), Tom frequently speaks at conferences worldwide to entrepreneurs on these topics. His work has been featured in Accounting Today, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Investor's Business Daily, Consumer Reports, FOX & Friends, ABC News Radio, Marketplace, and many more media. http://wealthability.com

SOURCE Tom Wheelwright

Related Links

http://wealthability.com

