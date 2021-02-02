CPaaS and Telecom Veterans Michael Remacle and Alex Zolotar Join Fonative

LOWELL, Mass., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fonative, the Compliant Communications® CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) company, has strengthened its leadership and product management team with the addition of Alex Zolotar joining the company as product manager and Michael Remacle to its Board of Advisors.

With over 25 years of cloud communications, enterprise sales, and CPaaS experience, Remacle was the Founder and CEO of Layered Communications, which he successfully led through its acquisition by Inteliquent in 2015. Following the acquisition, Remacle led Inteliquent's marketing and sales efforts as Chief Marketing Officer and those of sister company Voyant.

Before founding Layered Communications, Remacle spent the bulk of his career working in product, business development, and sales roles, most notably with Level 3 Communications, Comverse, Genuity, and Sun Microsystems. While at Level 3, he partnered with Syniverse to create the SMS-enabled phone number, which is the basis for businesses now being able to text their customers from their phone number. While at Layered, he co-patented the next-generation 911 network that takes the location from a smartphone and delivers this information to traditional and next-gen PSAP operators.

Zolotar brings to Fonative more than 15 years in the telecommunications and contact center industries spanning product management roles at Avaya, Genesys, and Nuance. Most recently, Alex was responsible for Nuance's development of their Intelligent Customer Engagement platform.

"The additions of Michael Remacle and Alex Zolotar add new dimensions to Fonative as we continue to expand both our customer base and product offerings," said Steve Smith, CEO of Fonative. "Augmenting our team at the start of the year, at a time when both CPaaS-based services and regulatory compliance will play more critical roles in business, makes Fonative stronger than ever before."

