cPanel Announces Comprehensive New Security Feature Addition, Making Server Security More Robust

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- cPanel, L.L.C., an industry-leading hosting server management solution for the past 20 years, announced it is adding ImunifyAV+ to the suite of server security applications that integrates directly into its flagship product. The product extensions allow systems administrators to protect their installations and defend against cybersecurity threats directly from their cPanel & WHM dashboard.

ImunifyAV+ is now available for cPanel & WHM users, complementing the existing ImunifyAV application, adding extra functionality to allow infected files to be cleaned with a single click. This one-click removal makes blocking and preventing malicious code from spreading across a server environment simple.

Knowing how vital server security is, cPanel began offering CloudLinux's ImunifyAV at no extra cost and provided their partners and customers the choice to add Imunify360, a robust security suite, to all accounts for a small monthly fee. ImunifyAV is a scanner that identifies malware and viruses, and Imunify360 is a complete security suite offering scanning, cleanup, firewalls, and proactive defenses.

"We're proud to offer even more security options so our customers can protect their IT infrastructure," said Kenneth Power, Vice President of Product Development at cPanel. "We now offer multiple solutions to both identify and solve security problems faced by the industry every day, providing peace of mind that servers are safeguarded from destructive virtual attacks."

Cyberattacks remain a severe threat to corporations and are estimated to cost the global economy $6 trillion annually by next year. 1 in 13 web requests lead to malware, estimates cybersecurity firm Symantec, and the average cost in time to recover is 50 days. Stopping malware at the server level is an essential part of protecting computer networks, and cPanel's ongoing commitment to the safety of the internet.

Established in 1997 by CEO Nick Koston, cPanel provides one of the Internet infrastructure industry's most reliable and intuitive web hosting automation software platforms. With its rich feature set and customer-first support, the fully-automated hosting platform empowers infrastructure providers and gives customers the ability to administer every facet of their website using simple point-and-click software. Based in Houston, TX, cPanel employs 220 team members and has customers in more than 70 countries.

