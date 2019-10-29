cPanel Announces Its Newest Partnership With Linode

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- cPanel is excited to announce a new partnership with independent open cloud provider Linode. cPanel & WHM is now available directly from the Linode Cloud Manager.

Interfacing seamlessly with CentOS7, the partnership brings together the simplicity and intuitiveness of cPanel & WHM with the reliability of Linux®. As a result, creating new websites and hosting environments is faster and easier than ever. cPanel & WHM on Linode allows users to access the full suite of robust cPanel features and world-class customer service. Users can not only manage their web hosting, but they can also easily manage webmail, forwarding, and email authentication and handle spam all in one place.

Using cPanel & WHM on Linode, users can quickly install WordPress®, monitor and configure servers, create backups and transfer files, and access the extensive library of cPanel add-ons. The cPanel integration protects sites with IP address denials, SSL/TLS, password-protected directories, and more. The Linode will automatically update itself to the most current version in the background.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Linode and offer cPanel & WHM® directly in Linode Cloud Manager. We're committed to serving our customers across the globe to make cloud computing easier and more accessible than ever before," WebPros™ Chief Operating Officer Todd Mitchell stated.

Proudly serving the web hosting industry with the most reliable and easy-to-use web hosting automation software, cPanel has been simplifying server management for over 20 years, allowing its partners to focus on their customers and what they do best. Continuing in that tradition, cPanel & WHM is at the forefront of cloud technology integration across the globe.

Established in 1997 by CEO Nick Koston, cPanel provides one of the Internet infrastructure industry's most reliable and intuitive web hosting automation software platforms. With its rich feature set and customer-first support, the fully-automated hosting platform empowers infrastructure providers and gives customers the ability to administer every facet of their website using simple point-and-click software. Based in Houston, Texas, cPanel employs over 220 team members and has customers in more than 70 countries.

Linode accelerates innovation by making cloud computing simple, accessible and affordable to all. Founded in 2003, Linode helped pioneer the cloud computing industry and is today the largest independent open cloud provider in the world. Headquartered in Philadelphia's Old City, the company empowers over 800,000 developers, startups and businesses across its global network of 10 data centers. For more information, visit https://www.linode.com or follow @linode on Twitter.

