cPanel Launches New Manage Team Feature Enhancing Collaboration and Increasing Security in Web Hosting Environments

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- cPanel, the hosting management platform of choice, has recently introduced Manage Team, a new feature that enables account owners to create sub-accounts and delegate access to specific features and functions. This much-anticipated feature has been highly requested by its user community and is now available to all cPanel users free of charge.

"Team Manager has been our most requested feature," states Jesse Asklund, Chief Experience Officer at cPanel. "With this feature, we're enabling seamless collaboration and administrative task delegation, allowing site owners to give access to associates, developers, and anyone else needing access to a cPanel account without sharing the primary account credentials."

As more small businesses establish their web presences, the need for a secure means of delegating administrative tasks within cPanel has arisen.

Manage Team solves this by allowing license owners to create sub-accounts with access to specific features, such as website development, database management, email administration, and more, without sharing credentials between users. Not only does this lower support costs and increase security, but searchable audit logs track the actions of each sub-user, and these accounts can even be set to auto expire on a specified date.

New Selling Opportunities for Shared Hosting Providers

Shared hosting providers can now market and sell delegated accounts as part of their offerings, which do not count towards the licensing costs for cPanel, adding substantial value. Account owners can create sub-accounts of different team sizes, including 3-member small teams, 5-member standard teams, and 7-member large teams, offering them at various price points.

Additionally, this feature will introduce new users to the cPanel platform as they enter as team members, which can drive future demand for their own cPanel accounts.

Strengthening Control and Security

In terms of security, cPanel has always remained at the forefront of industry standards. With Manage Team, account owners can require Two-factor Authentication for all users, and the root administrator and/or reseller can limit the number of sub-user accounts that a cPanel account can have.

To enable the Manage Team interface for a cPanel account, users must select the Manage Team feature from the menu in WHM's Feature Manager interface (WHM » Home » Packages » Feature Manager).

With the launch of Manage Team, cPanel account owners now have complete control over their accounts, allowing them to easily delegate access to team members and third-party providers while ensuring safety.

A Highly Anticipated Feature

As a direct response to user requests, the release of the Manage Team feature represents a significant milestone for cPanel. The platform now offers the ability to create user accounts for smooth collaboration within teams, eliminating security concerns related to sharing credentials.

About cPanel

cPanel is a top Linux-based web hosting management solution. Along with its WHM (Web Host Manager) interface, the control panel offers a wide range of features that support large hosting companies.

cPanel's platform provides comprehensive tools for hosting providers, website owners, system administrators, SMBs, and digital agencies to take full control of their hosting environment.

For more information, please visit www.cpanel.net .

SOURCE cPanel, a WebPros Company