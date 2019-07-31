cPanel, the Hosting Platform of Choice, Announces Partnership With CloudLinux, Extending Support for Linux Systems Based on RHEL 6 and CentOS 6

HOUSTON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- cPanel® is excited to announce a partnership with CloudLinux to extend support for systems running Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® 6 and CentOS 6 by nearly four years.

Released in 2011, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 6 and CentOS 6 have been receiving only security updates since May of 2017. These operating systems will reach End of Life (EOL) in November of 2020. At that time, without security patches or bug fixes, hosting providers will be required to migrate their customers to avoid using an operating system that is vulnerable to attacks and malware. Additionally, websites hosting on those operating systems will lose compliance with data and system certifications, such as SOC 2 and PCI DSS.

To mitigate this scenario and reduce maintenance burden for our community, cPanel and CloudLinux will work together to support CloudLinux OS 6 for cPanel and WHM users until June 30, 2024. Full details about this initiative can be found at cloudlinux.com.

"We are excited to work with CloudLinux to extend the lifecycle of CloudLinux OS 6. Our goals are to give the hosting industry a viable answer and more flexibility in their operations schedule. Hosting companies shouldn't be required to choose between security and downtime for their customers," said Ken Power, VP of Product Development for cPanel, L.LC.

Users of the hybrid kernel in CloudLinux OS 6 will effectively enjoy extended support of RHEL 6/CentOS 6 until 2024. By that time, hosting providers will be able to safely migrate directly to RHEL 8, skipping RHEL 7 deployment entirely. RHEL 8 and CentOS 8 will be supported until May 5, 2029. For enterprises and hosting companies running their systems on CloudLinux OS 6, this equates to fewer migrations and less administration.

"We are pleased to collaborate with cPanel to extend support for CloudLinux 6 to our combined communities, and also to provide a safe refuge for current RHEL 6 and CentOS 6 enterprises who need to remain secure and compliant," said Jim Jackson, President and CRO at CloudLinux.

CloudLinux OS can be purchased for cPanel and WHM servers directly through the cPanel Store, the Manage2 portal for cPanel Partners, and through the WHM interface.

About cPanel, L.L.C.

Established in 1997 by CEO Nick Koston, cPanel provides one of the Internet infrastructure industry's most reliable and intuitive web hosting automation software platforms. With its rich feature set and customer-first support, the fully automated hosting platform empowers infrastructure providers and gives customers the ability to administer every facet of their website using simple point-and-click software. Based in Houston, Texas, cPanel employs over 240 team members and has customers in more than 70 countries.

"cPanel," "cPanel & WHM," and "WHM" are registered trademarks of cPanel, L.L.C.

About CloudLinux

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, CloudLinux is on a mission to make Linux web servers safer, stronger, and more profitable. With over 4,000 customers and partners, (Dell, 1&1 and LiquidWeb among them), more than 250,000 product installations globally, and their dedicated analysts and developers together have more than 450 years worth of Linux experience and a passion for being the best in customer care.

"Red Hat" and "Enterprise Linux" are registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

"Linux" is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

For further information, please contact:

cPanel, L.L.C.

benny Vasquez

Manager of Community Engagement

832-433-4005

benny@cpanel.net

Related Images

image1.png

image2.png

Related Links

cPanel

CloudLinux

SOURCE cPanel, LLC

Related Links

https://cpanel.com

