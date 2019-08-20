cPanel Unveils WebPros Summit 2019 (Formerly cPanel Conference) in Atlanta Sept. 23-26

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- cPanel, LLC, the Hosting Platform of Choice™, is pleased to announce the change of its annual conference to include the WebPros brands. Plesk®, WHMCS® and SolusVM will all join cPanel at the first annual WebPros Summit.

"It's been an exciting couple of years for WebPros," said Ken Power, Vice President of Product Development at cPanel. "Building on the success of the cPanel Conference by inviting the communities of Plesk, WHMCS, and SolusVM is the perfect next step."

Monday, Sept. 23: Certification Day

"The WebPros Summit will expand on the cPanel Conference in a couple of fundamental ways," said Jesse Asklund, Director of Support at cPanel. "One of them will be to include a full day of certifications from a variety of industry-leading companies in hosting."

Monday of WebPros Summit, historically solely an arrival day for attendees, will have certification seminars that allow attendees to expand their knowledge and become certified in some of the most common software in hosting. Beginning with the WebPros Summit, standards like JetBackup, Imunify360, LiteSpeed, and Plesk will all join cPanel in offering on-site training and testing for certifications to attendees.

"On Certification Day, we are bringing the Plesk University experience into the classroom, where our students can engage with a Plesk expert face-to-face and get the answers to their questions," said Ivan Butorin, Manager of Education at Plesk. "If you have been putting away your Plesk learning, or want to know how to get started with the next version of Plesk, this will be the perfect opportunity to learn and become one of the first certified Plesk Obsidian Professionals in the world."

These exams will be available to the entire industry after the Summit through the cPanel University™ or Plesk UniversityTM sites. Summit attendees hoping to participate in Certification Day need only indicate that they will be there as they register for the Summit.

Two Full Days of Talks

With topics from technical to business, the robust three-track agenda provides accessible choices for every person in the industry. The days are packed with keynotes from members of the i2Coalition, WebPros, and an exciting surprise keynote on Tuesday. They'll also include talks for building product offerings, mergers and acquisitions, making the best of current lineups, and lots of other helpful topics.

"Although we've been part of cPanel Conference for many years, I'm excited to be part of the WebPros Summit," said Matt Pugh, CEO of WHMCS. "Web hosting is a fast-moving industry, and the WebPros Summit caters to attendees of all different experience levels with a huge range of informative and educational talks."

The full agenda is live on the WebPros Summit Site.

Open Source Alley

Open Source Alley is an exciting new addition to this event and provides access to exhibitors representing some of the most popular open-source projects in the web hosting industry. MySQL, Dovecot, Exim, CentOS, and The Apache Foundation will be exhibiting at this year's WebPros Summit.

"As an industry built on open source software, it is only logical that we support and give back to the software we all rely on every day," said Nick Koston, CEO of cPanel. "This is just an extension of the ways that cPanel and Plesk already back the open source industry, and we are excited to strengthen the bonds between these projects and the rest of our community."

Exhibitors and Sponsors

One of the goals of this event is to connect the attendees with companies that they want to talk to, and this year is no different. With the Summit fast-approaching, cPanel is happy to welcome some new and returning sponsors. Exhibiting this year will be JetBackup, ImunifyAV, LiteSpeed, Verisign, Bitninja, BoldGrid, Halon, ICC, RackSpace, and Monarx.

Other sponsors include Sectigo, AlienData, SupportSages, Staging4Hosters, and NetProtect. NetProtect is providing VPN services to all attendees of WebPros Summit 2019, especially useful during travel to and from the event.

Networking Events

This year's registration is expected to top 500, which means making sure the event networking events are the best cPanel can offer. Industry-defining networking events are included in the price of attendance of this event and include drinks and snacks all night.

Monday night, Sectigo will host the opening night event at The Painted Duck. This venue successfully combines some of the best cocktails in the south with a unique twist on classic games.

Tuesday is the WebPros signature event, being held at the beautiful Freight Depot. This venue, one of the oldest in Atlanta, provides modern comforts in the most welcoming atmosphere and holds a few secrets for all attendees.

Wednesday night's Gaming Extravaganza promises to amuse and entertain the geek in everyone. Featuring Virtual Reality booths for players and spectators to life-sized classic board games and classic arcade consoles, there will be something for everyone. Playing games together will cement the bonds that have been formed throughout the week.

Anyone wishing to find more information about this year's conference can do so on the WebPros Summit 2019 site at https://webprossummit.com. For business inquiries or any other questions, email conference@cpanel.net.

About Us

WebPros is made up of companies who are leading SaaS providers including the most widely used web hosting, billing automation, infrastructure, and server management software platforms, simplifying the lives of developers and web professionals the world over.

About cPanel

Established in 1997 by CEO Nick Koston, cPanel provides one of the Internet infrastructure industry's most reliable and intuitive web hosting automation software platforms. With its rich feature set and customer-first support, the fully automated hosting platform empowers infrastructure providers and gives customers the ability to administer every facet of their website using simple point-and-click software. Based in Houston, Texas, cPanel employs over 240 team members and has customers in more than 70 countries.

"cPanel," "cPanel & WHM," and "WHM" are registered trademarks of cPanel, LLC.

About Plesk

First released in 1999, Plesk is one of the most widely used server automation platforms and software platforms for simplifying the lives of web professionals. Based in Switzerland, the Plesk software platform operates on more than 390,000 servers globally, supporting the operations of more than 11 million websites and 19 million email boxes.

About SolusVM

SolusVM is an Infrastructure-as-a-Service management system designed to work with virtual private server hosting packages. With a web-based and customizable UI to manage infrastructure, it integrates popular billing systems and supports several of the most widely used virtualization technologies. Now, hosting service providers, resellers and end-users have a solution to provision, manage, and sell VMs based on Xen, KVM, and OpenVZ – the most popular container-based, hardware virtualization platforms.

About WHMCS

WHMCS is an all-in-one billing and automation platform that automates all aspects of a web hosting business including signup and payment processing, service provisioning, domain registration, and customer support. Integrated with all the leading web hosting control panels, domain registrars, payment gateways, and leading cloud service providers enables web hosting companies to be more efficient and automate their products of choice.

All trademarks are property of their respective owners and used by permission.

