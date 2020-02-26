CPC and How It Can Instantly Clean Your Mouth with STAY COOL Breath Spray

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- British company, STAY COOL makes sleek, artfully designed fresh breath sprays, and they're bringing their fresh trend to the U.S. market. STAY COOL is already a hit in over twenty-five countries across the world, most notably due to their innovative and appealing look, and their creative flavor options. But another major factor that sets STAY COOL apart from similar products is its product's effectiveness in keeping mouths clean.

STAY COOL is alcohol free and uses the well-known antimicrobial agent, Cetylpyridinium Chloride (CPC) in their fresh breath sprays. CPC is clinically proven to not only remove odor but to actually kill the bacteria that cause odor. CPC is available over the counter in the form of mouthwashes and rinses, but STAY COOL's products transcend the clinical and combine clinical potency with the look, feel, and taste of a hip, portable freshness accessory. CPC helps clean the mouth by killing the cells that cause bad breath odor, breaking through the cell membrane so the cell loses its contents. CPC can also help fight plaque and gingivitis and comes with no negative side effects beyond the "mouth tingle" that is usually associated with any mouthwash product.

Fortunately, unlike traditional mouthwash and mints, STAY COOL's products are all vegetarian and vegan-friendly since they do not contain animal glycerin, a common texture ingredient in oral hygiene. STAY COOL is also suitable for people who are diabetic, or following a keto diet, because of its glycemic index of zero, meaning it contains no sugar, and will not raise or lower blood sugar. In fact, STAY COOL has already developed a small following from people who love their keto diet and is working hard to reach out to many more. The STAY COOL team are confident their product can become a #KetoEssential especially after learning about the millions of keto followers which are distressed to find that being in a state of ketosis leaves them with a persistent case of bad breath.

STAY COOL comes in seven different flavors, ranging from Cool Mint, Cinnamon, and Spearmint, to some unique flavors like Strawberry, Chocolate-Mint, Cardamom, and Watermelon. Giving customers more flavor options has been a huge win, with each flavor developing fans of its own. More options mean more customization than simply chewing gum or mints, and with stylish canisters that don't give off the clinical sterility of other similar products, STAY COOL has an in with people who want to use breath freshening products in an office setting without drawing too much attention.

STAY COOL says that being able to use their products anywhere, anytime, while working, traveling, or out with friends, gives people greater access to oral care. Being able to rinse your mouth and have instantly fresh breath in any setting, increases the likelihood that fewer people will be stuck with a mouth full of germs, waiting for a convenient time to use oral rinse.

STAY COOL with CPC is safe, effective, and fun to use, which will give them the edge when bringing their products to American consumers as early as 2020.

Please direct inquiries to:

Vincent Isom (954) 399 - 2207

234901@email4pr.com

SOURCE STAY COOL