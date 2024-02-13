CPC Announces Acquisition of Kansas City-Based Drug Free Sport International

News provided by

CPC Management, LLC

13 Feb, 2024, 10:15 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CPC, LLC – a company formed to buy, build, and hold™ businesses with a long-term horizon - announced that it has acquired Drug Free Sport International (DFSI). This acquisition was made alongside DFSI's current management team. Together, the two companies look forward to the continued growth and success of the business.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo. with an office in Stockholm, Sweden, DFSI is an international third-party administrator of unbiased and customized drug prevention and drug-testing programs for professional, collegiate, and amateur sports organizations, as well as a third-party service provider for clinical and mobile health services.

"I couldn't be more pleased with CPC's approach to our partnership and what the future holds for the Company. CPC engages a beneficial long-term hold strategy with its portfolio companies that fosters sustainable success and places an emphasis on human capital," commented Chris Guinty, Drug Free Sport CEO. "This focus is particularly important as we continue prioritizing top service for our clients and their stakeholders."

"CPC strives to partner with world class people to build exceptional places to work," said Wiley Curran, CPC Principal and Co-Founder. "Chris and his team are a prime example of world class, and we are thrilled to have this opportunity to continue their mission and vision alongside the Drug Free Sport management team. Even more thrilling is the opportunity to work alongside this team right here in Kansas City - the place we all call home."

About CPC

CPC is owned by large family offices and successful entrepreneurs that are collectively aligned around long-term decision making and wealth creation. It was formed from the merging of Curran Companies' and C3 Capital's management teams and seeks to invest $60 million to $120 million per company into control investments. CPC does not use enterprise leverage to fund acquisitions, instead focusing management teams to excel in the Five Key Battles™: People, Systems and Processes, Execution, Customer Intimacy, and Product Leadership. Prior to forming CPC, the management team invested in more than 100 businesses covering a wide variety of industries. Learn more at cpc.llc.

About Drug Free Sport International

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Drug Free Sport International (DFSI) is a global leader in the anti-doping industry with more than 24 years administering comprehensive anti-doping solutions for amateur and professional athletic organizations worldwide. Its highly experienced and diverse staff is committed to quality, technical innovation, and maintaining the most extensively trained collection network in the industry. In 2018, International Doping Tests & Management (IDTM), a full-service provider in anti-doping services based in Stockholm, Sweden, merged with DFSI continuing their mission to be a truly global service provider. Together, IDTM and DFSI offer clients access to over 500 professionally trained Doping Control and Blood Collection Officers covering more than 100 countries. In 2020, DFSI expanded into non-human anti-doping sports drug testing, establishing the Horseracing Integrity and Welfare Unit (HIWU). HIWU acts as the Enforcement Agency managing all aspects of the anti-doping program for the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA). Learn more at drugfreesport.comidtm.se, and hiwu.org.

Boxwood Partners provided sell-side representation for DFSI. Polsinelli and Haynes Boone provided legal representation for the buyer and seller, respectively.

CPC Management, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about CPC Management, LLC can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

This document was prepared by CPC Management, LLC for the benefit and internal use of the party to whom it is directly addressed and delivered. None of the materials, nor any content, may be altered in any way, transmitted to, copied, reproduced, or distributed in any format in whole or in part to any other party without the express written consent of the Manager, which manages CPC, LLC. This press release contains one or more endorsements of the services of CPC Management, LLC. CPC Management, LLC did not compensate anyone for these endorsements, nor do they receive any form of indirect compensation. The experience discussed may not be the experience of every portfolio company or investor.

This document does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to purchase or issue interests in or any security or investment product. Any such offer or solicitation will only be made pursuant to a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (together with any supplements thereto, the "Memorandum") and the relevant subscription documents, which will be furnished to qualified investors on a confidential basis at their request for their consideration in connection with the offering. Any decision by an investor to invest in the securities described herein should be made after a careful review of the Memorandum, the conduct of such investigations as an investor deems necessary or appropriate and after consultation with legal, accounting, tax, and other advisors in order to make an independent determination of the suitability and consequences of an investment in the securities.

SOURCE CPC Management, LLC

