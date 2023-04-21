CPC Launches Biopharma's Largest Aseptic Connector

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPC (Colder Products Company), part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading manufacturer of connection technologies used in biopharmaceutical processing, today announced the launch of its AseptiQuik® W Series, the industry's largest genderless aseptic connectors. The new 1-1/2-inch flow path solution easily transfers hundreds of liters per minute, significantly reducing fluid transfer times across bioprocesses.

"Biopharma manufacturers continue to press the boundaries of single-use technologies (SUTs) in nearly all of their production processes, including the use of containers larger than 2,000 liters and higher efficiency filtration devices," said Michael Francis, Product Manager at CPC. "The AseptiQuik W's new, large-format connection technology handles flow rates that meet these challenging application requirements."

CPC also pioneered the 1/8-inch MicroCNX® Series Connectors, the industry's smallest connectors and the only alternative to tube welding for the creation of closed sterile connections at small volumes.

"These latest solutions further expand CPC's aseptic connector portfolio, solidifying its position as the broadest in our industry. We are proud of our continued innovation to meet the evolving needs of cell therapy, gene therapy and biopharma manufacturers across the globe," Francis continued.

CPC will showcase the new AseptiQuik W connectors along with the company's full portfolio of biopharmaceutical process solutions at the upcoming 2023 INTERPHEX Show, which will be held from April 25-27, 2023, at the Javits Center in New York City.

AseptiQuik W connector hose barb termination sizes include 1-inch, 1-1/4-inch, and 1-1/2-inch with a 1-1/2-inch sanitary flange option. Applications include fluid transfer and filtration processes for up to 5,000 liters, comprising media, buffer and cell culture processes.

For more information about the AseptiQuik W series connectors or any of the other 10,000+ innovative connection solutions CPC offers, please visit cpcworldwide.com/bio.

About CPC:

CPC (Colder Products Company) is the leader in single-use connection technology, offering a wide variety of connectors for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company's innovative, flexible products enable users to easily combine multiple components and systems including process containers, tubing manifolds, transfer lines, bioreactors and other bioprocess equipment. Robust single-use connectors maintain media sterility and integrity while improving production yields, decreasing time to market and reducing costs. The company's well-known AseptiQuik® connectors provide quick and easy sterile connections even in non-sterile environments. Learn more at cpcworldwide.com/bio. Connect with confidence with CPC, an operating company within Dover Corporation.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

