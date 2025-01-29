CPC Launches Industry-First Product for Cell and Gene Therapy Sterile Processing

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPC (Colder Products Company), part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading manufacturer of connection technologies used in biopharmaceutical processing, today announced the launch of its new MicroCNX® Nano Series aseptic connectors, designed to significantly simplify cell and gene therapy (CGT) closed sterile processing.

"Cell and gene therapy is advancing quickly, but the industry relies on older, cumbersome techniques like biosafety cabinets or tube welding for sterile processing," said Troy Ostreng, Senior Product Manager for CPC's biopharmaceutical business. "Now, CGT processing assemblies that include the MicroCNX Nano connectors will allow users to easily click together the connector halves to create a sterile flow path. This is a major advancement for CGT applications."

CGT manufacturers currently rely on 1/8- and 1/16-inch flow paths to move cells efficiently, with minimal turbulence, and to help reduce holdup volume, which occurs when liquid is trapped in the tubing and cannot easily be recovered. Tube welding requires extra tubing on either side of the weld, which is a source of holdup volume. The MicroCNX Nano Series does not require extra tubing, and the connectors can be quickly joined outside of a biosafety cabinet.

The MicroCNX Nano connector's small size also allows it to fit directly into the freeze cassettes used in CGT product cryopreservation. The connectors can be frozen to -190°C, which supports cell health during storage and transport.

"We believe small-format aseptic connectors are the future of CGT sterile processing," said Ostreng. "MicroCNX Series products offer a faster, more efficient approach to creating sterile closed systems. "

This new series builds on CPC's pioneering work in creating the industry's smallest aseptic connectors, which are designed specifically to handle CGT's small fluid volumes.

For more information about the performance and versatility of the MicroCNX Series connectors or any of the other innovative connection solutions CPC offers, visit cpcworldwide.com/micro.

About CPC:

CPC (Colder Products Company) is the leader in single-use connection technology, offering a wide variety of connectors for manufacturing in biopharmaceuticals, cell therapy, and gene therapy. The company's innovative, flexible products enable users to easily combine multiple components and systems including process containers, tubing manifolds, transfer lines, bioreactors and other bioprocess equipment. Robust single-use connectors maintain media sterility and integrity while improving production yields, decreasing time to market and reducing costs. The company's well-known AseptiQuik® connectors provide quick and easy sterile connections even in non-sterile environments. Learn more at cpcworldwide.com/bio . Connect with confidence with CPC, an operating company within Dover Corporation.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

CPC Contact:

Jana Stender

(612) 564-2053

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover